Republic of Ireland's wait for a win goes on after draw with Qatar

Qatar have held the Republic of Ireland to a 1-1 draw after James McClean's early opener was cancelled out by Mohammed Muntari.
Republic of Ireland's wait for a win goes on after draw with Qatar

James McClean celebrates scoring Ireland's goal at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 21:37

Qatar 1 Republic of Ireland 1

Qatar have held the Republic of Ireland to a 1-1 draw after James McClean's early opener was cancelled out by Mohammed Muntari.

Ireland took less than four minutes to get their noses in front when Daryl Horgan worked a short corner and cross for McClean to sweep a shot past keeper Saad Al Sheeb with the help of a slight deflection.

Having stayed ahead by the break, Ireland's lead lasted less than two minutes of the second half when Almoez Ali was allowed to make ground as the Irish defence backed off before feeding Muntari, who shot firmly past Gavin Bazunu from the edge of the box.

- More to follow...

More in this section

Jason Knight reacts 27/3/2021 Colin Healy: There's a lot of talent coming through in Ireland
Everton v Manchester City - FA Women's Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium Rebecca Welch hoping to inspire young girls after being appointed for EFL game
UEFA Nations League 2020/21 Draw - Amsterdam UEFA delays decision on proposed new Champions League format
#republic of ireland mnt
Qatar v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly

Stephen Kenny calls in the old guard as Ireland take on Qatar in Hungary

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up