Republic of Ireland's wait for a win goes on after draw with Qatar

Qatar 1 Republic of Ireland 1

Qatar have held the Republic of Ireland to a 1-1 draw after James McClean's early opener was cancelled out by Mohammed Muntari.

Ireland took less than four minutes to get their noses in front when Daryl Horgan worked a short corner and cross for McClean to sweep a shot past keeper Saad Al Sheeb with the help of a slight deflection.

Having stayed ahead by the break, Ireland's lead lasted less than two minutes of the second half when Almoez Ali was allowed to make ground as the Irish defence backed off before feeding Muntari, who shot firmly past Gavin Bazunu from the edge of the box.

- More to follow...