The Republic of Ireland manager has named a far more experienced line-up for tonight's clash in Debrecen where he will be hoping for a first win at the eleventh attempt
Stephen Kenny calls in the old guard as Ireland take on Qatar in Hungary

Republic of Ireland players, including Shane Long, Ronan Curtis, and James McClean at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 18:46
Brendan O'Brien

Stephen Kenny will lean on the old guard as he goes in search of his first win in charge of the Republic of Ireland in the city of Debrecen tonight where his team faces World Cup hosts Qatar.

Shane Duffy, Robbie Brady, James McClean, Jeff Hendrick, and Shane Long are among the eight players drafted in for the friendly. Cyrus Christie, Daryl Horgan, and Jayson Molumby are the others to be added to the XI after Saturday’s loss to Luxembourg.

Duffy has not featured against Serbia or Luxembourg. This will be his first game of any description since being dropped by Celtic in mid-February. Brady, McClean, Hendrick, and Long have all been used off the bench.

Molumby started against Serbia in Belgrade and does so again tonight after featuring as a sub at the weekend. For Christie and Horgan this is, like Duffy, their first runout since joining up with the squad two weekends ago.

It looks as if Kenny has also dropped the 3-4-1-2 system used in the last two games and gone instead for a 4-3-3 which he used at the start of his time in charge last year.

Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, and Callum Robinson, who have been prominent in the last week, are among the subs. So too is Mark Travers who started in goal in Serbia and Troy Parrott who was afforded only a handful of minutes in Dublin three days ago.

Kenny is without a win through ten games in charge of the senior side while Qatar have recorded some decent performances and results in the last few years as they prepare for the tournament in their own backyard.

Two of Ireland’s bedfellows in their World Cup qualifying group – Luxembourg and Azerbaijan – have fallen to the 2022 hosts already this week.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm

Republic of Ireland: G Bazunu; S Coleman, S Duffy, D O’Shea, C Christie; J Hendrick, J Molumby, R Brady; D Horgan, S Long, J McClean.

Subs: M Travers, K O’Hara, R Manning, C Clark, A Browne, J Collins, C Robinson, R Curtis, J Cullen, T Parrott, D Lenihan.

