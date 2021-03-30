Colin Healy: There's a lot of talent coming through in Ireland

Healy believes some of the Republic of Ireland's senior players must help the younger Boys in Green through some difficult times
Republic of Ireland's Jason Knight reacts to a challenge against Luxembourg. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 15:10
Martin Claffey

Cork City boss Colin Healy believes "100%" there is no lack of talent coming through Ireland's underage ranks but that the players just need time to progress.

And he believes some of the Ireland squad's senior players must help the younger Boys in Green through some difficult times.

Before taking over as City first-team manager, Healy, who played for his country 13 times, was the club's Head of Academy and U19 coach.

Ireland's defeat to Luxembourg on Saturday night has brought a lot of soul-searching around Irish football and led to questions about the development structure in Irish football.

But from his own experience, Healy said today he is in no doubt Ireland has the talent coming through the system.

"Definitely. 100%. I've seen them, I've worked with them for two or three years with (Ireland U19 coach) Tom Mohan," said Healy. 

"I've seen the lads coming through. There's a lot young lads coming into that senior team. There is a lot of potential coming through but you need senior players with the younger players too. When things are going well, you have to look around to your senior players and say 'listen lads, you might have to pull us through here.'

"It's difficult times at the moment. But I've seen something on social media 'ah there's no development.' I think that's wrong. There's a lot of good players coming through. You just might have to be patient, you might have to wait a small bit longer to see the best of these players.

"You see Jason Knight, he's a very good player. You still have the likes of Adam Idah to come in. There's a lot of talent coming through."

After opening their First Division campaign with a win over local rivals Cobh Ramblers last weekend, City face a trip to Cabinteely on Friday night. Pat Devlin's side were the only other team to win on opening night, and sit atop the table on goal difference.

