Thierry Henry: Football’s 'big guns' should address Qatar human rights record

Players of Germany, Holland and Norway’s national teams wore t-shirts before last week’s qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in protest against conditions of migrant workers
Thierry Henry: Football’s 'big guns' should address Qatar human rights record

Thierry Henry: 'Players need to realise that they have a voice and they can change a lot'

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 10:25

Former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has called on football’s “big guns” to address the controversy over Qatar’s human rights record.

Players of Germany, Holland and Norway’s national teams wore t-shirts before last week’s qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in protest against conditions of migrant workers who are helping build infrastructure in the country.

Norway and Germany will not face disciplinary action for their protests and although former World Cup winner Henry applauded players for standing up for change, he demanded more information from football’s governing bodies.

“First and foremost, let me talk about what the players did and the federation did, that was great. It was great I thought what they did, because they’re taking a stand and I think football also can be that,” Henry told BBC’s Newsnight.

“Those players need to realise that they have a voice and they can change a lot of stuff. Now, is it right that the World Cup is there (in Qatar)? I want to know from the big guns. Come out and explain what’s happening.

“And also I don’t know if you saw, they say they will not take action against those teams that did that because you can’t take action.

“What they did is great, it’s a great gesture for everybody. Can you come up and explain? Show your face and talk to us and let’s have a discussion about it.”

The former Arsenal and Barcelona forward was non-committal when asked if national teams should boycott the competition, but hinted he believed it will go ahead as planned.

He added: “They have already started the qualifiers, so they’d played after what they did. It looks like they are going to play the qualifications.”

More in this section

Sergio Aguero File Photo Record goal-scorer Sergio Aguero to exit Manchester City this summer
Republic of Ireland Training Session Richard Dunne feels Stephen Kenny and Ireland players have lost faith in the system
Republic of Ireland Training Session Stephen Kenny: ‘I want to build a team that really exhilarates Irish football people’
qatarpa-sourceplace: uk
Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Etihad Stadium

Man City’s Champions League dates with Dortmund to go ahead at home grounds

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up