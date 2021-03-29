Stephen Kenny: ‘I want to build a team that really exhilarates Irish football people’

Tuesday night’s friendly against the 2022 World Cup hosts in Debrecen, 230km east of Budapest, is likely to be as close as the Republic of Ireland come to experiencing anything Qatar has to offer after an abortive start to their qualifying campaign.

Four points from six was the unstated but accepted ambition for the trip to Serbia and Luxembourg’s visit to Dublin. Three points, courtesy of a win in that latter tie, was considered a non-negotiable base line.

And yet, here we are.

The knives are well and truly out after what is now 10 games without a win, but Stephen Kenny has asked the Irish public to keep faith with his blueprint for a side which he still believes can impress with the quality of its football while making it count on the scoreboard.

“I want to build a team that really exhilarates Irish football people. And that’s it. Nothing more than that. We want to be much better. We hit a low the other day getting beaten by Luxembourg. We’ve got to take that on the chin.

“Some of our play has been nothing short of brilliant, against Slovakia and Serbia, and we’ll continue to build on that and get better again,” he declared from Hungary. “And that’s the way I feel about it now.”

Kenny has been guilty of over-egging the pudding at times. The Serbia performance might have earned a draw but you couldn’t argue that it definitely merited one. And Ireland had issues far further afield than just the hinterland around Luxembourg’s goal.

His strategy has been admirable since day one but the tactics have yet to convince as he attempts to implement a cultural shift with a squad that is more or less divided down the middle between senior pros and youngsters freshly-graduated from the U21s.

The argument, buttressed by Roy Keane this week, that the players just aren’t good enough is all the harder to oppose after Saturday’s stinker but Kenny was, if anything, more bullish about the talents of his charges on Monday than at any stage since taking over.

“There are some suggestions that they’ll all end back playing in Ireland and that they’re not that talented… They are going to be good players for Ireland in the future, and they are talented players, and you will see them blossom.”

But is he utilising them to maximum effect?

Tony Cascarino, writing in his Times column on Monday, accused Kenny of “tactical ignorance” on the back of the Luxembourg game where he employed a 3-4-1-2 system first used against Serbia but which never seemed to click second time around.

Kenny has no issue with criticism in principle.

He spoke here of his understanding that this would be par for the course if the team didn’t perform, although “tactical ignorance” was not a phrase he was prepared to digest.

“He’s certainly entitled to his opinion,” he said of Cascarino. “He was a great striker for Ireland, scored lots of goals as a centre-forward for Ireland. You can judge each game differently, with different sets of circumstances.”

He added: “There is an element of criticism there that is justified, that we need to be more creative in that final third and have better combination play between our attacking players and our wing-backs, and I accept some of that criticism.”

Others have expressed more confidence.

FAI chairman Roy Barrett and president Gerry McAnaney gave the manager their backing at Sunday’s EGM and Kenny, after welcoming this, touched on the need for time and space to undertake his grand project by invoking some lessons from history.

Mick McCarthy’s failure to win any of his first seven games in charge on succeeding Jack Charlton got a mention. So too Michael O’Neill’s first 30 months with Northern Ireland when he won one in 18. Thing is, results are only part of this equation.

A nine-day camp in Spain in June, details of which the manager confirmed on Monday, will include two games against Hungary and Andorra and all of which should offer greater scope to embed his ideas and practises.

But first things first.

Ireland face Qatar on Tuesnight without Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens due to injury and further changes are likely given the manager spoke again pre-match about the strains of playing twice in three days on players with little game time for their clubs.

It may be that, with his wing-backs out, there is a return to a four-at-the-back system and it would be a surprise were some of the older brigade — the likes of Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady — not given more minutes than in the first two fixtures.

Any threat of complacency on Tuesday evening should be slim after the weekend’s dose of reality and given Qatar have won an Asian Cup in 2019, played three games in the Copa America and added Luxembourg and Azerbaijan to their list of scalps this week.