Richard Dunne feels Stephen Kenny and Ireland players have lost faith in the system

Former Ireland defender Richard Dunne has offered a damning assessment of Stephen Kenny’s reign, contending the Ireland manager and his players have lost belief in his methods.

Tuesday night’s friendly against Qatar gives Kenny the opportunity to secure his first victory but 80-times capped Dunne insists the totality of his tenure, not just Saturday’s defeat to a Luxembourg side ranked 98th in the world, make him question if the manager should be afforded more time in the job.

The former Manchester City and Everton centre-back has also questioned the axing of Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, and Shane Duffy for the opening World Cup double-header.

Last week’s 3-2 defeat in Serbia and Saturday’s humiliating defeat at home to Luxembourg have already punctured a potentially fatal hole in Ireland’s ambitions of reaching next year’s showpiece in Qatar.

“If I look at the manager’s demeanour and behaviour over the last while, he does not look like he is confident,” Dunne told Off The Ball.

“He does not look like he’s got as much belief as he did when he started and that will unfold on to the players.

“I don’t know whether over the next 15 or 20 games if the same man is in charge, does he have the leadership and authority to make these players start to believe?

“There does not seem to be any evidence that they believe in what they are doing.

“It’s almost like they are doing it because that’s the way they need to play and that they have fallen into this trap that they believe they need to be a footballing team.

“They have fallen away from the belief that we need to be a competitive team. We need to be a team that wins games or does not lose games.

“I just don't see any evidence over 10 games that leads me to believe that he should be given a little bit of time because there are chinks of improvement or that you can see little glimmers of hope.”

Dunne’s took issue with what he sees as a one-dimensional approach Kenny refuses to compromise on.

Dunne added: “The whole mantra has been to reinvent our style but a lot of our passing is across the back and on the side of midfield.

“What we’re doing is slow and very, very predictable. It seems to be that ‘I’ve read a book and this is how it goes’. It gets boring for players doing the same thing and there’s lapses in concentration.

“We cannot pretend we’re a footballing team because the goalkeeper rolls the ball out to the defenders and they play it among themselves.

“Ireland are nearly reluctant to do what they’re good at, which is to get down the flanks and stick the crosses into the box to cause trouble.”