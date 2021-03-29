Jason Knight: I’m only 20, I want to play as many games as I can for Ireland

There is always the next game.

Three days after a World Cup qualifying defeat at home to Luxembourg, facing Qatar in a friendly which is being staged in an empty stadium in Hungary seems like the perfect illustration of the absurd circumstances that Covid-19 has enforced upon us all.

But on the Republic of Ireland must go.

Jason Knight, the Derby County midfielder drafted in by Stephen Kenny for his full competitive debut at the weekend, was asked bluntly whether could actually do without Tuesday night’s game considering the congested nature of his club schedule.

“No, I’m only 20 and I want to play as many games as I can,” he replied. “Every chance to play for Ireland is a huge honour for myself and my family. So, I want to play as many games as I can.”

More importantly for Kenny, Knight has proven that he is actually capable of doing so during another slog of a Championship season.

The Ireland boss cited some players’ physical inability to deal with playing Serbia and Luxembourg in quick succession because of their lack of game-time at club level.

It was one of the first points Kenny made during his post-match thoughts, partly explaining his reasoning for replacing Jayson Molumby with Knight in the Aviva Stadium.

Not only has the Dubliner played in 37 of Derby County’s 38 league games this term, on just five occasions did he not complete the full 90 minutes.

He’s battled through 3,212 minutes of action as Wayne Rooney’s side fight for survival in a division which tests your mental and physical endurance to the max.

So, when Knight was asked whether the 90 minutes against Luxembourg was the steepest learning curve of his career, you could be forgiven for thinking he was paying lip service.

“I suppose, yeah. It was a horrible loss to Luxembourg. It was a learning curve for me and for everyone else. But we can put it right against Qatar and that’s what we are trying to do.”

For players, the next game is always a blessing, but no one really believes that if Ireland play well and beat Qatar that the ramifications of the last week won’t be pored over until the qualifying campaign resumes in September.

By that point, Knight, handed the captain’s armband by Rooney, may well be a Premier League footballer.

Leeds United, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, and Burnley are all reportedly circling and a move to the English top flight beckons.

“That’s the dream,” he admitted. “You always want to play in the Premier League at the highest level. But I am really enjoying my football with Derby at the moment, playing a lot of games, and I am just trying to do my best for Derby and for Ireland when I play.”

That was a diplomatic way to finish his answer and he does speak with a healthy dose of cop on. Knight was not included in Kenny’s first senior squad for the Nations League last year, despite being part of the U21 set-up which impressed under him before his ascension.

Others from that group seemed further up the food chain.

Forwards Aaron Connolly, Troy Parrott, and Adam Idah offered hope of finding a goal-scoring touch with a mixture of pace and verve.

Molumby, the U21 skipper, was named with the hope of adding energy and aggression to the midfield. They just haven’t made the type of progress at club level that could add the dynamism required for Kenny’s overhaul.

Not that these youngsters’ struggles are the reason for Ireland’s. Look at the starting XI against Luxembourg and Callum Robinson was the only player in the 23 to 28 age bracket at a Premier League club.

And he is out of a West Brom team heading for relegation. The lack of core quality in their prime operating at the top level of the game is not a new problem, which makes the struggles of some of those youngsters threatening to break through even more pronounced.

Idah and Connolly have been hampered by injury at Norwich City and Brighton respectively, while Tottenham have sent Parrott on his second loan spell of the season at League One Ipswich Town after struggling with Millwall in the Championship.

Molumby, too, had to seek a loan move to Preston in order to kick-start his career. It hasn’t really materialised. Indeed, that quartet’s combined total of action in 2020/21 is just 279 minutes more than what Knight has managed.

Early days, of course, but if he maintains such staying power he will become crucial for Ireland.

“Whether you are 20 or 32, you are playing for your international team and you need to step up and be counted,” he explained.

“It’s a really good group of lads as well, so you can get things off your chest if you need to say something or if it’s needed for the team. I was definitely in a position where if I wanted to say something [after Luxembourg] I could have said it.”

That was the last game, the next one offers Knight another opportunity to do his talking where it matters most.