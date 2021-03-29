Republic of Ireland to face Hungary and Andorra in June friendlies

The Republic of Ireland will face Hungary and Andorra as part of a nine-day training camp in Spain in June which Stephen Kenny will use to bed in his ideas and practises ahead of the next round of World Cup qualifiers in September.

The camp and the games had been on the cards but the Republic of Ireland confirmed as much this afternoon prior to tomorrow’s friendly against World Cup hosts Qatar in Hungary.

“We wanted to go to Spain for nine days in June, which we are, to work on the whole collective way we want to play and the spirit and integrate all the new players we have brought in,” he explained.

Kenny will be without Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens, his starting wing-backs for the World Cup qualifier defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg in the last week, as he goes in search of a first win in charge of the senior side in the city of Debrecen.

Further change seems inevitable given he made the point again today, having already done so after the Luxembourg defeat, that some players had suffered physically with two games in three days having struggled to bank game time for their clubs prior to that.

Experienced players who had previously been regulars such as Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady have only featured off the bench to date, while Shane Duffy hasn’t seen any game time as of yet. All of this must be balanced with the urgent need for a first win.

Luxembourg is casting a shadow over everything from here on in and, while Kenny was upbeat about much of what Ireland did last Saturday night, he accepted that they simply hadn’t done enough in the final third in terms of clearcut chances.

“We had the lion’s share but admittedly we shouldn’t be losing it. It’s a home game against Luxembourg and we are expected to win. I respect that. We didn’t deserve to lose but we must do better. There’s no doubt about it.”

It was, he accepted, a kick in the teeth and he is old enough and wise enough to understand that the criticism following in its wake is inevitable. If this has shaken his belief in himself, his ideas, and his players then he isn’t for showing it.

“There are some suggestions that they'll all end back playing in Ireland and that they're not that talented. All those players that have come in – Dara O'Shea, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Aaron Connolly, Caoimhin Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu, and all of those players - they will all have good careers at the top level.

“They are going to be good players for Ireland in the future and they are talented players, and you will see them blossom. And other players like Troy Parrott as well and players, I haven't even mentioned: the Adam Idahs, young Nathan [Collins].

“We've got a whole lot of players coming through and that's a real positive in relation to it. But I do think it's not just long-term, I think we can be good in this campaign.”

The priority now, surely, is to register that win and begin the slow healing process after the wound inflicted by the weekend’s loss in Dublin. Qatar, by the by, are ranked nearly forty places higher in the FIFA world rankings than Luxembourg.

“There are no World Cup points to play for, we know that. It’s our third game in six days with two trips. We will train tonight and we will get ready. We want a good performance.

“Qatar have beaten the other two teams this week - Luxembourg and Azerbaijan - and they won the Asia Cup, beating Japan, to their credit.

“They were in the Copa America in a group with Argentina and Colombia and they have done very well overall. Football-wise they have been very good. It’s a good game and we want to make sure we are ready.

“A lot of players are getting vital experience and that’s important. We want to put in a good performance. We are disappointed to lose. We are all aware that is a huge disappointment to lose that game the other night so, as you say, we want to finish on a better note.”