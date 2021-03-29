Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens to miss Qatar friendly

The bad news keeps coming for Stephen Kenny.

Defenders Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens have withdrawn from his Republic of Ireland squad through injury.

The squad travelled to Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday night for the international friendly against Qatar on Tuesday (7.45pm)

Doherty came off injured at half-time in the 1-0 defeat against Luxembourg whilst Stevens was assessed post-match and it was determined he would not travel with the squad to Hungary.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Qatar Friendly Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Coventry (West Ham United).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).