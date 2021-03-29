FAI chair Roy Barrett vows to stand with under fire Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny’s disastrous start to his reign will get an airing at a meeting of the FAI board today but chairman Roy Barrett insists the Ireland manager is on course for a new contract.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat to a Luxembourg side ranked 98th in the world not alone mothballed World Cup qualification hopes after just two games but piled the pressure on Kenny. Had the defeat at Lansdowne Road occurred in isolation, then the 49-year-old might be afforded a pass but instead it underpins a malaise evident by 10 winless games under his tenure.

Just three goals scored over 950 minutes of action is hardly delivering on the free-flowing, exciting style that was promised when Kenny succeeded Mick McCarthy last April. The manager’s contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign in November.

Yesterday’s scheduled FAI EGM could’ve been considered opportune for members to debate the direction Ireland is going at international level, yet it wasn’t until after the proposed governance changes were ratified that the chairman was quizzed on the topical matter of Kenny’s standing within the virtual FAI boardroom at a media conference.

Barrett, despite initially posting a cautious note by insisting the Kenny subject wasn’t up for discussion until Tuesday’s friendly against Qatar is completed, gradually moved into a phase of assuring Kenny’s continuance in the post.

By the end of the briefing, the Goodbodys Stockbrokers MD had gone further by declaring an extension for the manager into the Euro 2024 qualifiers was firmly on the agenda.

“Yes is the answer,” Barrett affirmed on the issue of a contract renewal being in the offing for the 49-year-old.

“That’s on the assumption that we keep making progress along the way. But, in the normal course, to the extent that he does that with this group of players, why not?” Kenny’s critics could muster a litany of reasons why that’s a questionable move. For starters, as emphasised by Brian Kerr, all organs of the FAI’s financial model depend on the success and of the senior team. It is expressly stated as a warning in their annual accounts.

While fans have been locked out since the Kenny era began, all projections point towards tickets being on sale for the visits of Serbia and Azerbaijan in September. European champions Portugal may have applied the last rites to Ireland’s faint qualifications just days before that double-header. Kenny’s only games during the interim after tomorrow are a couple of June friendlies, most likely against Bulgaria and Malta, in Spain.

At what point the FAI finally loses patience with the Kenny project is difficult to gauge, especially as Barrett offered the bizarre admission that the man at the controls hasn’t been tasked with any targets. For a stockbroker conditioned by marginal gains, the absence of any KPIs (key performance indicators) seemed at odds with his stated quest to leave behind the FAI’s arcane structures.

“As a board, we haven’t discussed that,” Barrett said of expectations on Kenny for the remainder of his current deal.

“We haven’t set Stephen a target for the team’s position, that it is linked to a position in qualifying or anything like that. That hasn’t been relevant. We were probably hopeful at the outset with a new manager and how he wanted to play. That was attractive and appealing, not only to the board. We assessed as we went and I don’t think we’re in any different place today than we were last week, to be frank.”

Although he chairs the 12-person board, Barrett was speaking in a personal capacity. Some of his colleagues haven’t been so convinced of the trajectory Kenny is on and, after Saturday’s embarrassment on home soil, are expected to lodge concerns at today’s meeting beyond the routine items on the agenda.

The feeling exists that Kenny has exhausted his excuses by now. Whether it was the pre-season rustiness to explain a sluggish start in the September window to the Covid-19 problems of October and November, there was scant mitigation for the weekend wobble.

Injuries hampered plans but, like the previous issues, Ireland were not unique facing this challenge, especially as he left experienced trio Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, and Shane Duffy on the bench for both matches.

It takes a lot to get mild-mannered Paul McGrath worked up. For the Ireland legend to call for Kenny’s sacking in his newspaper column proves the manager’s future is a live issue.

Barrett added: “The board, certainly up now, has been very supportive of Stephen and I don’t really see that changing. And, personally, I don’t think it should change.”