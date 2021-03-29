Without end product Stephen Kenny's Ireland vision looking like a mirage

Arsene Wenger once curled his lip at the theoretical prospect of succeeding Glenn Hoddle as England’s gaffer when offering the opinion that only a masochist would want to be an international manager.

The Arsenal boss focused on how being in charge of a national team meant no access to the global transfer market, the resultant dependence on a defined cohort of players, and the associated limitations with seeing the squad once every blue moon.

“There is no pleasure in that,” the Frenchman said at the time.

Wenger is 71 now, three years removed from life at the Emirates and now FIFA’s chief of global football development. And yet his is still one of those names that invariably pop up when the post of Ireland manager is deemed to be available. Or soon to be.

As if.

Imagine what Wenger would make of Stephen Kenny’s lot. The Republic of Ireland manager has, by unanimous consent, an ordinary generation of players at his disposal and bugger all time to work with them thanks to Covid and the compressed calendar.

Would Wenger really bite in that? Would Eddie Howe? Or Chris Hughton? Or any of the other ‘candidates’ that would invariably be mentioned in dispatches were the FAI to lose faith with Kenny on the back of 10 games without a win and Saturday’s loss to Luxembourg?

This is something of a moot point for now given the backing handed Kenny by the association chairman Roy Barrett after yesterday’s EGM. And, anyway, a body in such financial trouble is in no condition to be splashing money about on severance packages.

What would it achieve anyway?

When the US invaded Iraq they gave little or no consideration to what might follow and those calling for Kenny’s head without offering readymade solutions are guilty of the same short-termism. It’s easy be against something. What exactly are these people in favour of?

For what it’s worth, Kenny is adamant he is still the man for the job.

“We all have setbacks at various times and I have absolute conviction that I’m capable of doing a very good job here,” he said after this crippling setback. “But on this evidence that doesn’t back it up. I do realise that. We have to do a hell of a lot better than that.”

Whatever Kenny is, he clearly isn’t Comical Ali. For all the bad luck with Covid issues, injuries, David McGoldrick’s retirement, and attempts to undermine him, he has accepted that the gap between stated ambition and actual product has been far too obvious.

Vision without delivery is nothing more than a mirage.

This Ireland team needs to find an equilibrium. Stability. Kenny said himself that continuity is the best route to success but he has found himself having to employ three different formations and 34 players across his first 10 games in charge.

Defeat wasn’t the most difficult of pills to swallow on Saturday. It was the performance that lacked energy, tempo and smarts. Luxembourg got the better of Ireland tactically, the three-at-the-back system employed in Serbia proving unfit for purpose.

“I have to accept criticism. It’s not a system that I always play. I traditionally play with a back four the majority of the time, but I just felt with the wide players that were unavailable, or not fit recently at all, to expect them to start was a bit too ambitious.

You’re not getting those players at full tilt. You’re getting players that have just rocked up having hardly trained. You have to weigh that up and pick players who are playing or who are training all the time.

So much attention has been focused on Ireland’s problems in front of goal. Another blank at the weekend leaves them with just three scored across 800-plus minutes of football but Kenny’s side has managed just three clean sheets at the other end.

Dusan Tadic set up all three of Serbia’s goals last Wednesday. That alone is a serious blot on Kenny’s managerial record regardless of his claims about the overall performance, which, if truth be told, wasn’t nearly as good as the 3-2 scoreline suggested.

Injuries deprived him of first-choice players this last week, but Wenger could have told him to expect that. The quality of personnel will be an issue regardless of availability for some time. Kenny’s task now is to dispel the mounting doubts over his own abilities.

That starts with a no-win game against Qatar tomorrow and continues through some summer friendlies before they pick up the fading World Cup trail away to Portugal and two home games against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

“We’re unlikely of course to win the group but we still have to try to work hard to try to put ourselves in contention. The three games in September will be very important, there will be nine points to play for so we’ve just got to try the maximum in that window.”

The project continues. It has to. What’s the alternative?