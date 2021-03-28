Larry Ryan: What now? Do we just switch our money back into banks of four?

As Paul Merson tends to put it, after witnessing a horror show, Petrocelli couldn’t make a case for the lad.

The 70s TV lawyer roamed the American southwest in a beat-up pickup truck getting defendants in unpromising legal peril off the hook by uncovering neglected evidence.

But if Stephen Kenny called now, Tony Petrocelli might just drive on by to the next one-horse town.

Ten games, no wins, three goals. Precious little evidence of progress. And now Luxembourg, a stain on a resume near impossible to scrub.

In a results business, there’s another famous pundit who might call it bankrupt.

In an age hungry for easy judgments, for cancelling and pronouncing absolute disgrace, where forgiveness is way out of fashion, can there be any way back from this?

He’ll always have Luxembourg now, round his neck. A millstone to ensure that all those considered, halting replies to interview questions will, from here on in, be mocked by some as indecisive.

And we know how it generally goes when a manager is lampooned in the media and public. Those dressing rooms don’t tend to be renowned for their unbelievable belief.

It hardly helps that half of us were waiting for him to trip up.

Did we ever imagine how divisive it might be, to put a local-man-made-good in charge? What a culture war it would start.

Did we dream how offensive some would find it, to suffer a gaffer with notions from the League of Ireland?

And did we realise how defensively the other half would double down in response?

Research shows that members of bi-cultural families can be flexible and creative thinkers. But are often unhappy and uncertain, torn between two identities, fearful of betraying dual heritages.

Ireland's Shane Long with James Collins. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Probably unsure whether to just knock it.

It was arguably the most frightening aspect of Saturday night, that there was nothing we recognise about an Irish team. Except maybe the nil.

On the weekend the moving Jack Charlton documentary premiered on TV, even when it’s Luxembourg in town, we can’t put ’em under pressure.

As a people, we’ve always been at our best without the ball. We will chase paper on a windy day. Our mothers called us in for our dinners using pressing triggers.

But on Saturday night, for pressing, read depressing. How has our native energy not become a cornerstone of Kenny’s masterplan?

It was notable that the manager’s instinct, in taking it on the chin afterwards, took responsibility first for changing the formation.

We know three at the back is not his way, but was he spooked into it before Belgrade? Did he go the way of so many English managers and allow himself to be persuaded? Is Coleman and Doherty our version of accommodating Lamps and Gerrard and shoehorning Scholes in on the left wing? Except ours is no golden generation.

And when it sort of worked, in Belgrade, despite little rehearsal time, was Kenny too nervous to switch back? Because it was evident after 15 minutes against Luxembourg that five defenders on the pitch was at least one too many.

Almost as concerning as defeat was the sense we are already drifting away from a vision.

So where to from here?

Even 110% vaccination won’t fill the Aviva for Azerbaijan when we’re out of the World Cup.

It need be no sleight on Kenny’s previous achievements to accept he was the right man at the wrong time — after all, he already experienced something similar at Shamrock Rovers.

It might be easier for everyone if we made a call to one of those grizzled old survivors from the heyday of the Endsleigh League, who will sing the world the traditional Irish songs about keeping it tight and making it physical and being hard to beat. We could just switch our money back into banks of four.

What money, says you. Lack of money is the likely full stop on any approach to this dilemma other than perseverance.

But if Petrocelli could be persuaded to take Kenny’s case, he might just point to other evidence hidden in plain sight.

He might line up all the other vaunted coaches we could ever dream of recruiting — your Eddie Howes and Graham Potters — and point out their visions would look much like Stephen Kenny’s. Except they wouldn’t know us as well.

And he might just call to the stand all those coaches like Mikel Arteta who, in this disrupted age, are taking their sweet time to impose a vision. Who turn up some nights and find their confused players have forgotten how to run.

These days, in the Premier League, someone hits rock bottom every Super Sunday.

We can only hope that rock bottom is just the end of the second act in Kenny’s story arc.

We’ve seen the movie. Downtrodden underdog takes a beating and vows to do it his way from now on. The feelgood montage kicks off with a win in Portugal.

Fanciful, but the grizzled veteran of the Endsleigh League is just as unlikely to bring us to the World Cup — especially as we already need more snookers than 1-1 draws.

Somebody will have to eventually resolve our cultural differences — to bolt appetite without the ball to a plan with it.

Before we kill Kenny’s vision, we should be able to see something to replace it.