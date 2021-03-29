Gavin Bazunu: Players have every belief in Stephen Kenny after Luxembourg loss

When Stephen Kenny was asked why he gave Gavin Bazunu his senior debut on Saturday night he explained that it was for the teenager’s abilities with the ball at his feet. That the youngster did so much with his hands sums up the evening that unfolded.

Bazunu had only found out that morning, his meteoric rise framed by the fact that he would be breaking Shay Given’s record as Ireland’s youngest ever goalkeeper and 25 years to the day after the Donegal man had made his own bow on the senior stage.

There wasn’t two minutes played when the Dubliner dropped low to the ground to gather a routine effort from Vincent Thill. It was on the cusp of the interval when he scarpered back to his line to deal with a clever lob from distance by Gerson Rodrigues.

Mark Travers had been undone by a cheeky dink from Aleksander Mitrovic in Serbia on the Wednesday night but Bazunu retreated in enough time and with enough composure to bat the ball from the line and gather it at the second attempt.

Another competent save from Vincent Thill followed just past the hour.

Had Ireland scrambled a winner at the far end it would have made for a dream debut for the 19-year old who was, in effect, his country’s fourth-choice goalkeeper.

Then Rodrigues hammered home the winner with five minutes to go.

There was nothing he could have done to prevent it, but the result shouldn’t erase the worth of an appearance that was composed and assured: with his hands, with his feet and with a voice that soundtracked so much of the evening in an empty stadium.

All in all, Bazunu demonstrated a measure of maturity on the pitch that was only emphasised as he spoke to the media afterwards when he spoke comfortably, at length and with a tone that was pretty much pitch perfect given the mood.

“Losing any time isn’t a nice experience but especially in circumstances like this. We know that sort of result isn’t acceptable and the performance in the second-half especially," Bazunu said.

I can’t speak for the team but, for myself, I’ll definitely use this experience as motivation to make sure it never happens again in my career.

There isn’t any guarantee against it. Not for him nor for Ireland. Bazunu was the seventh man to be handed a senior debut by Kenny in just 10 games in charge.

The number of players to appear for him since that first game away to Bulgaria last year is already in the mid-30s and he has used at least three different formations.

The 3-4-1-2 that worked well enough in Serbia wasn’t fit for purpose against Luxembourg with two of the recent underage graduates — Josh Cullen and Jason Knight — failing to get a foothold on the contest in the middle of the park.

The high point was a wonderful eight-man team move that started with the goalkeeper in the 18th minute and ended with James Collins sliding a shot off the legs of the Luxembourg stopper from inside the six-yard box.

Go back two years and Kenny was celebrating his first game in charge of the U21s with an impressive 3-0 win against Luxembourg in Tallaght.

Now he finds himself at a new low after a defeat against the same nation that all but ends any World Cup hopes.

“I have worked with Stephen from 21s level,” said Bazunu. “This is my first time in at senior level but I have every belief in the system and how he works as a manager so I feel like the dressing-room feels the same in that we still have every chance.”