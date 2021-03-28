Three quick fixes for Stephen Kenny to turn his fortunes around

Win a game:

Easier said than done, as Stephen Kenny now knows. Ireland have now gone 10 games without a win, their last victory coming in November, 2019 against New Zealand in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

Qatar Tuesday night seems on the face of it to be the ideal opportunity to put that right but then that’s exactly the sort of talk that prevailed before Luxembourg left another hole in Ireland’s hull on Saturday night.

Summer friendlies, with Andorra one possible opponent, will offer another avenue to change the narrative but what Ireland can ill afford is to travel to Portugal for their next World Cup qualifier with the same millstone around their necks.

Decide on a system:

Kenny has attempted to adapt to the opposition and the personnel at his disposal but his team has endured enough chopping and changing and, with so much new blood on board, there is the sense that they need some firm ground on which to operate.

Ireland have been criticised down the years for the rigidity of their systems and crudeness of approach but it will be interesting if Kenny washes his hands of the three-at-the-back approach after the weekend’s disaster.

He had been reluctant to use it until the game away to Serbia but changed his mind on the basis of Ciaran Clark’s availability on the left side of defence and Aaron Connolly’s familiarity with the two up front model at Brighton.

Shut up shop:

Implementing an attacking game is twice as hard and takes twice as long as a solid defence. England and Serbia have both carved Ireland open and scored six goals between them while Slovakia should really have punished the visitors for their openness when the Republic played that Euro 2020 playoff in Bratislava.

Kenny said last year that he had one of Europe’s best defences. He still has the material to do better at the back and he will need improvement before September when they face Portugal and Serbia in the qualifiers.