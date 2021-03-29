Keepers of the family flame: The husband-wife team who both play in goal in the League of Ireland

When Paul Hunt first met his future wife Trish, he could see she was a keeper. But then it takes one to know one.

Paul is a goalkeeper with the Cork City squad who began their League of Ireland First Division campaign with a victory over Cobh Ramblers on Friday night, while Trish Fennelly Hunt is a goalkeeper with the Galway Women’s FC side who drew 3-3 with Cork City on Saturday, in the opening round of the Women’s National League.

As part of the return of elite level sport, the pair have been back in training these past few weeks, and it takes careful hands juggling their work commitments, training sessions, and most importantly looking after their 15-month old daughter Annabelle. A real football family.

“I’ve been out for two seasons after having Annabelle,” says Trish, who was on the bench for Galway’s opener against City at Eamon Deacy Park. It’s been a winding road which has taken her to the City of the Tribes.

“I started out with Cork City in 2012 and I was with them until 2018. Then I signed for Peamount. Then I signed for Kilkenny which was a lot closer to home and more game time.

I don’t know, maybe after leaving City after being there for six years, I just lost a bit of love for the game.

Trish opted to change codes. “I spoke to Paul and I spoke to my brother Anthony as well who has been involved in League of Ireland for years and they said, look if you want to take a break, take a break. So I actually went playing GAA. I signed for St Nick’s and then I played the league in goal with the Cork senior footballers.

“Then Dave Rooney contacted me from Limerick and asked me would I be interested in coming down. I actually loved my time in Limerick, and then I got pregnant with Annabelle. To be honest, I thought that was it for my career, that that would be it for my football.”

Trish Fennelly Hunt and her daughter Annabelle. Picture via Twitter

But after two years out of the game, a call came from Galway this season.

“You always have the bug for it so I went up to a training session and I think that was it for me. Paul had just signed for Cork City, and then obviously Annabelle, she’s our first responsibility. We had to make sure it would work, where she was the priority.”

Paul and Trish, who live in Knocknaheeny in Cork City, both work for the HSE. While Galway women train in the evening, the Cork City men’s side train daytime.

“I met Colin Healy for a chat, just to see could we come to an arrangement, because I’m working full-time as well, and City train in the mornings,” says Paul. “Thankfully my boss is understanding and luckily Trish knows the ins and outs of it as well. I start work earlier, then I go training, then go back to work in the afternoon.”

Paul Hunt: 'Thankfully my boss is understanding... I start work earlier, then I go training, then go back to work in the afternoon'. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Paul played for Longford for five years and Cobh Ramblers for five years before leaving League of Ireland football last season. He had joined Munster Senior League side Leeside but just played one game last season before the pandemic put an end to the campaign. Then the opportunity to return to the League of Ireland came from City.

Under level 5 restrictions, there’s not many people able to play sport at the moment, so the Hunts are unique in Ireland, with both training under elite sport guidelines.

“I know we are lucky to be able to play, especially from being at Leeside,” says Paul. “They don’t know when they can even train again. It’s eye-opening. You can see we are privileged.”

When Trish played with Cork City, Paul was at Cobh, but he acted as City women’s goalkeeping coach. Trish used to train with Cobh’s men, under then boss Stephen Henderson — himself from a famous goalkeeping family. “Two nights a week, Stephen would let me come down which was a huge benefit for me, training with the men.

“When I trained with Ramblers, I thought at first, ‘I’m a girl they’ll probably take it handy’ but that was never the case.

I did find it brought me on leaps and bounds — they’re hitting the ball at you at full pace, the movement is so quick.

“Having said that I’ve been in the Women’s National League since 2011 or 2012, and it has come on hugely — the skill levels and fitness. When I started, the levels were very high but teams are now training three and four nights a week, doing proper pre-seasons, they have S&C coaches. It’s just stepped up a level, it’s getting more professional as it’s going along, and it’s great to see.”

Trish’s brother Anthony played in goal for Cobh, Limerick, Dundalk, and Cork City in the League of Ireland. Trish says: “Anthony went down the coaching route then and was coaching goalkeepers at City underage and he was assistant at Limerick as well. He’s pushing me down that route. Last year I did my outfield badge and last week I started my Uefa B goalkeeping badge. As you get older it’s good to have that to fall back on.

“I’ve always been told if you love something enough, to do it. As long as my body allows me to play, I’ll play.”

And if that wasn’t enough to keep them busy, Anthony and Trish also run a gym, Urban Fitness, on the Old Mallow Road in Cork.

Of course, when it comes to coaching, the Hunts have a 15-month-old prospect to nurture. Annabelle is in safe hands. Paul quips that they may turn her into a striker but the youngest Hunt already has attributes to be a No 1.

“She’s very tall,” says Trish. “When she was born, the nurses said she was one of the longest babies they’d measured. She’s a year and three months but she’s wearing clothes for a two-year-old, her legs are so long. She’s very active and loves to watch a bit of ball on the telly.”

It’s following a family tradition.