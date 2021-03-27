Portugal and Ronaldo denied by controversial late goalline call

European champions Portugal had to settle for a point after Serbia fought back for a 2-2 draw tonight
Portugal and Ronaldo denied by controversial late goalline call

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Serbia and Portugal at FK Crvena Zvezda stadium on March 27, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia. Sporting stadiums around Serbia remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 22:23

European champions Portugal had to settle for a point after Serbia fought back for a 2-2 draw tonight in Ireland's World Cup qualifying Group A.

Diogo Jota's double put the visitors firmly in control at the break but second-half goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Filip Kostic saw the game finish all square. 

Nikola Milenkovic was sent off for Serbia in injury time.

And Portugal were left furious when Cristiano Ronaldo looked to have notched a late winner, but the ball was ruled to have not crossed the Serbian line.

Ronaldo threw off his captain's armband in disgust at the decision.

Elsewhere, Holland got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a 2-0 home win over Latvia in front of 5,000 spectators in the Amsterdam ArenA.

Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong scored in each half as the Dutch responded to a surprise 4-2 loss to Turkey in Istanbul on Wednesday at the start of their Group G campaign.

The match was played in front of 5,000 fans as part of a government-supported study into the amount of contact in crowd situations.

Turkey maintained their 100 per cent record with a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway, who had substitute Kristian Thorstvedt sent off late on.

Playing their home game in Malaga due to coronavirus restrictions in Oslo, the Norwegians protested about the Qatar World Cup for the second time in four days by wearing t-shirts that called for human rights to be respected. The players also held up their left hands, mirroring the international logo for human rights.

Ozan Tufan scored two superb goals for Turkey, either side of Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu's header.

Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw in the Czech Republic. Lukas Provod put the hosts ahead early in the second half before Romelu Lukaku levelled things up after an hour.

Luka Modric became Croatia's most-capped player as he captained his side to a 1-0 win against Cyprus.

The Real Madrid midfielder won his 135th international cap on Saturday, passing the previous record set by former defender Darijo Srna.

Mario Pasalic's first-half header gave Croatia their first win in Group H, following their opening 1-0 defeat at Slovenia.

Russia top the group with six points after they beat Slovenia 2-1. Artem Dzyuba scored twice for the hosts before Josip Ilicic pulled a goal back.

The Republic of Ireland suffered an embarrassing 1-0 home defeat to Luxembourg as Gerson Rodrigues' 85th-minute strike condemned the Irish to a second defeat of the week.

Vitali Lisakovich scored twice as Belarus beat 10-man Estonia 4-2, while Stevan Jovetic was on target in Montenegro's 4-1 victory against Gibraltar. Slovakia came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at home against Malta.

