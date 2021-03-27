Seamus Coleman: 'As players we need to have a good, hard look at ourselves'

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman said he felt shocked and embarrassed after Luxembourg produced a shock 1-0 win at Aviva Stadium.

Stephen Kenny’s ambition of leading Ireland to a first World Cup since 2002 is in tatters after the side’s first two games, following Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat in Serbia.

“It’s a shocking and embarrassing result,” Coleman told RTÉ.

“Let’s not hide behind anyone, that’s on us as players. I’ve no words.

“As players we need to have a good, hard look at ourselves. You need people demanding the ball out there and I don’t think we did that enough.

“Maybe if we’re building up one side, you need players on the other side wanting it. We didn’t hear enough voices.

“I’ve got to come out and do an interview but there’s no words for that, it’s embarrassing. On behalf of players, to the people at home, we as players take it on the chin. It’s nowhere near what we wanted."

Asked what the mood of the dressing-room was, he replied: “There’s anger. There are no words I can say to make people at home feel any better.

“As players, we should be disappointed to have Gavin Bazunu's debut tainted like that.

“He’s a great young lad, a fantastic player and we senior players should be taking that on the chin.”