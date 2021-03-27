David Sneyd: Disjointed Ireland didn't look anything like a vision for the game in this country

There can be no sugar coating this one.

It feels like a disaster, Gerson Rodrigues’ stunning long-range piledriver five minutes from time a dagger through the heart of manager Stephen Kenny.

Losing was not an option against Luxembourg. After nine winless games at the start of the Dubliner’s reign this defeat makes it the most imperfect 10.

The pressure will now grow, the inquests sharp.

Ireland didn’t do enough to win and when it looked as if a draw would be all they could hope for that was snatched from grasp by the class of Rodrigues’ swivel and shot.

Gavin Bazunu, the 19-year-old debutant, had kept out a stunning lob from Rodrigues just before half-time but he could do nothing here.

A famous night for Luxembourg, infamous for Ireland and Kenny who will now have to dig deep within himself to turn this around.

Ireland were laboured and, crucially, lacking in control or creativity.

Luxembourg sensed blood and drew it by opening a wound that will take long to heal.

The result was all that mattered here. Stephen Kenny said so himself and there can be no hiding place.

Victory was so important here but not because it could somehow be a springboard to World Cup qualification.

After this defeat nobody would even consider such a fanciful hope.

When you’ve reached the finals just once in the previous 20 years the barometer of suitability for the job should not be set at reaching the biggest show in the game.

Millions have been spent on management teams whose remit was to deliver passage back to the Promised Land by any means necessary.

Giovanni Trapattoni and Marco Tardelli failed.

Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane failed.

Their tenures, as is the way, petered out and while there were fleeting moments of joy along the way it has never felt like true, sustained happiness. Rather than trying to survive solely on those intoxicating bursts of pleasure, Kenny has set out his ideals and hopes to bring a consistent sobriety to Irish football.

This was certainly sobering.

So, a win here was not vital because it could have kept alive distant dreams of a jolly up to a country in a desert - one that will never have enough sand to cover up the neglecting of human rights for workers who have literally died for the Qatari cause.

Victory was imperative just to provide some breathing space for the Ireland manager and allow for a renewed sense of credibility for the work that he is undertaking. The winless run and merry go round of misery some seemed to revel in has been given an injection.

It is difficult to reckon with how disjointed Ireland looked in that second half. It certainly didn’t look like it should be a vision for the game in this country.

Nobody will be talking about such mission statements now, though, only this result.

This campaign does not resume until a three-game window in September, when a trip to group favourites Portugal will be followed by back-to-back home fixtures with Azerbaijan and Serbia.

That passing of time should allow for a sense of calm. Hopefully supporters will be back in Aviva Stadium by then and the public will provide their assessment of what they are seeing.

This would have left them dumbstruck.

It was not difficult to build some sort of picture of Luxembourg’s style and realise they would not be the stubborn, hapless foes of old.

In Luc Holtz they have the third-longest serving international boss in Europe. He has created a side capable of beating Montenegro away from home in the most recent Nations League, League C campaign.

They suffered a sickener of defeat in the return fixture, conceding a 92nd-minute penalty which ultimately meant they finished second and missed out on promotion to League B alongside Ireland.

They have routinely dominated possession – bossing Montenegro with 67 per cent of the ball and peppering the goal with 21 shots.

Only seven of those were on target, though, but such wastefulness was not evident here.

The visitors were sharp, Vincent Thill extremely dangerous, but it was Rodrigues whose moment of magic stole the show.

The headlines will now write themselves for Stephen Kenny.

Where does his Ireland story go from here?