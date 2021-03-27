Ireland player ratings: Teenage Bazunu the bright spark amid Irish despair

Gavin Bazunu 7

An Ireland debut for the 19-year-old Rochdale goalkeeper, on loan from Manchester City. Was picked in place of Mark Travers. In doing so, he became the first teenage goalkeeper to start a European World Cup qualifying match since September 2012. Recovered with great feet to stop Gerson Rodrigues volley on 41. Then denied Vincent Thill on 62. But beaten five minutes from time by Rodrigues’ strike.

Seamus Coleman 7

The captain was Ireland’s best player on show. Seems to be back to his former self after his broken leg. Read the game well at the right side of the back three. Got forward much more after the turnaround. Drove on his team-mates. But ultimately, it was not enough.

Dara O'Shea 6

With the attributes of a passing central defender, he had a solid first half. Like Coleman, intercepted well. But like the team's, his was a poor second-half performance overall. The West Brom player could not stop Rodrigues producing the vital moment late on.

Ciaran Clark 5

After an erratic display against Serbia, the Newcastle player retained his place on the left of the back three. Good block to thwart Gerson Rodrigues late in the first period. Sacrificed just after the hour mark when Stephen Kenny opted to bring on James McClean

Matt Doherty 5

An early tweak of a hamstring curtailed the Spurs man as right wing-back. Although linked well with Coleman, he did not provide that attacking threat. Replaced at the interval by Robbie Brady.

Josh Cullen 5

A disappointing display. His passing was too sideways overall rather than facing the opposition's goal. The Anderlecht midfielder was yellow-carded in the 80th minute for a foul on Olivier Thill. Subbed late on.

Jason Knight 6

The Derby County player came into the midfield in place of Jayson Molumby. The 20-year-old started brightly. Got stuck into tackles. But faded towards full-time and was unable to make his presence felt.

Alan Browne 6

The opening scorer in Belgrade operated as the 10 in the first half. But was switched to the right-wing back slot when Matt Doherty went off injured at the break. Headed narrowly wide off Brady’s 64th-minute free-kick.

Enda Stevens 5

Has made the left back/wing back his own. But looked out of sorts. Booked for a 52nd-minute altercation with Daniel Sinani. Moved to the left of the back three when Clark departed. But to little effect.

Callum Robinson 6

An up and down display but the West Brom winger. Provided the sliderule cross for James Collins early first-half chance. Opportunity missed when firing over on 67 when well placed. Not as sharp as he was against Serbia. Taken off with 17 minutes to.

James Collins 6

With Aaron Connolly out injured, the Luton striker got the nod up front. Tried hard but lacked quality. Having bagged his first competitive goal against Serbia, Collins was thwarted by Anthony Moris on 17 minutes. Just off target with an overhead kick with 20 minutes to go.

SUBS:

Robbie Brady 6 (for Doherty half time). Brought on for the second period for his 56th cap. Almost an instant impact with a break and cut-back. Sent in a series of crosses and free’s from the flanks.

James McClean 5 (for Clark 61 mins). A 74th cap for the Derry native. But did not have the desired effect.

Shane Long 5 (for Robinson 73). Made an impact against Serbia. But unable to reproduce that in a 17-minute cameo.

Troy Parrott (for Collins 88 mins). Not on long enough to mark when brought in the fray so late.

Jayson Molumby (for Cullen 88 mins). Headed wide with a chance near full time.