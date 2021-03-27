Disaster for drab Ireland as Rodrigues strikes late for shock Luxembourg win

World Cup qualifying Group A: Republic of Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1

Stephen Kenny made it clear before this one that he didn’t want any plaudits in defeat. He has no need for concern in that department after a performance on Saturday night that was every bit as dispiriting as the result itself.

Luxembourg sit over 50 places below Ireland in the world rankings but they were much the better side for long stretches here and could have won by more but for some good saves by a fourth-choice teenage goalkeeper making his debut As it was, the visitors had to bide their time for their due reward and boy was it was worth the wait.

Gerson Rodrigues had looked dangerous all night and, with five minutes to go, he turned and snapped off a low, first-time shot from 25 years that screamed past Gavin Bazunu.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

First things first: this is a mortal blow to any already slim World Cup qualification hopes after the opening loss to Serbia in Belgrade. The more worrying aspect is just how disjointed and unsure the Republic looked throughout.

This was a lurch backwards after the 3-2 defeat in Belgrade, an eight game from Kenny’s ten in charge without a goal scored and, not that it needs saying, still no win in all that time. His ambition for grander football is laudable but this can’t go on indefinitely.

Kenny had given nothing away pre-game as regards his selection intentions but, as with Serbia midweek, he made a big call with 19-year old Bazunu replacing 21-year old Mark Travers in goal. That, at least, worked out.

Travers had looked edgy in Belgrade prior to being caught off his line by Aleksander Mitrovic for the hosts’ second goal. Cue the call for Bazunu, on loan at Rochdale United in League One from Manchester City this season.

Kenny plumped for two more changes to his starting XI, Derby County’s Jason Knight coming in for Jayson Molumby in the midfield and James Collins of Luton Town the man to fill in for the injured Aron Connolly. What followed was downright poor.

Ireland lacked tempo, assuredness and execution. Communications between passers and receivers too often broke down and, while there was width, there was no penetration and little in the way of players overlapping.

The gap between Ireland’s ambition and product was most obvious down the left side of the defence where a stream of short kick-outs ended with Ciaran Clark or Enda Stevens finding themselves stuck down a dead end and coughing up possession.

It was all too easy for the visitors who were perfectly able to take the sting out of things by holding the ball for relatively long stages and it was Bazunu who was by far the busier of the two stoppers in a disappointing first-half.

The youngster did everything asked of him, saving an early spotter from Vincent Thill and playing the ball comfortably out from the back before scrambling to prevent a cheeky lob from distance by Rodrigues.

There would be, at least, no repeat of Serbia there.

Ireland huffed and puffed to no avail, the only exception coming in the 18th minute when they produced a sensational move that was strikingly similar to the one that ended with Alan Browne opening the scoring three days earlier.

Matt Doherty played a clever ball infield for Stevens. A second later and Callum Robinson was cutting to the end line and pulling a superb ball back for Collins whose sliding finish was blocked by the goalkeeper.

That was as good as it would get.

Robbie Brady replaced Doherty at the break, the switch prompting Browne into a right-wing back role which he has played at times for Preston North End and from where the Cork native really should have opened the scoring for the second time in a week.

It wasn’t the easiest of chances but he was unmarked and advancing at pace on the dead ball which he met about nine yards, only to send Robbie Brady’s exquisite free-kick fizzing wide of the post.

The sight of James McClean replacing Clark, a defender, on the hour spoke for the urgency with which Ireland required a goal but the change was no sooner made than they were struggling to keep Luxembourg out.

Vincent Thill ran half the length of the pitch unimpeded before some loose defending in the area allowed him fire off a shot from close range. Bazunu again did well to smother the danger but it was both comforting and alarming that the youngster was doing so well.

Ireland finally managed a few more half-chances, Robinson clearing the bar with a shot and Collins clipping a good overhead attempt wide of the near post, but that shouldn’t be mistaken for any huge improvement in the general play.

Rodrigues’ strike at least illuminated the wet and dreary night with a genuine moment of class. Next up for Ireland is a nothing game against Qatar in Hungary on Tuesday night and another extended period of angst and an intensifying spotlight on Kenny.

Grim.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: G Bazunu; S Coleman, D O’Shea, C Clark; M Doherty, J Cullen, J Knight, E Stevens; A Browne; C Robinson, J Collins.

Subs: R Brady for Doherty (HT); J McClean for Clark (61); S Long for Robinson (73); T Parrott for Collins and J Molumby for Cullen (both 88).

LUXEMBOURG: A Moris; M Martins, M Chanot, E Mahmutovic, L Jans; C Martins; V Thill, O Thill, G Rodrigues, L Barreiro; D Sinani.

Subs: M Deville for V Thill (79); L Gerson for Sinani (91).

Referee: F Jovic (Croatia).