Watch: Brilliant Cassin strike rescues point for Cork City women

Galway and Cork City share the points after 3-3 draw in season opener
Becky Cassin of Cork City   Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 18:39
Larry Ryan

An audacious late long-range strike from captain Becky Cassin gave Cork City a share of the points in a thrilling SSE Airtricity WNL opener against Galway, which finished 3-3.

Mayo LGFA star Rachel Kearns hit a first-half hat-trick for Galway, her third a brilliant volley. And Galway should have wrapped up the points but  Kate Slevin blazed a penalty over the bar with 20 minutes left.

City had fought back from 2-0 down to level with first-half goals from Lauren Egbologiu and Eabha O'Mahony.  

More to follow

