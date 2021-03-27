Watch: Brilliant Cassin strike rescues point for Cork City women

An audacious late long-range strike from captain Becky Cassin gave Cork City a share of the points in a thrilling SSE Airtricity WNL opener against Galway, which finished 3-3.
Mayo LGFA star Rachel Kearns hit a first-half hat-trick for Galway, her third a brilliant volley. And Galway should have wrapped up the points but Kate Slevin blazed a penalty over the bar with 20 minutes left.
City had fought back from 2-0 down to level with first-half goals from Lauren Egbologiu and Eabha O'Mahony.
