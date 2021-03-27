King strikes late to give St Pat's first win

Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Drogheda United 1

Billy King hit a 90th-minute winner to give St Patrick’s Athletic a laboured first win of the league season as they were pushed to their limits by newly promoted Drogheda at Richmond Park.

The result was harsh on the visitors who thought they had done more than enough for a share of the spoils after Dinny Corcoran had equalised Ronan Coughlan’s opener.

On the pitch scarcely a minute, Corcoran punished a spill by St Pat’s 19-year-old goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros in the 68th minute to stab home following Mark Doyle’s cross.

But in a late St Pat's onslaught, Coughlan shot against a post before the ball was recycled by Darragh Burns to cross for fellow substitute King to volley home at the back post.

St Pat’s started on the front foot, pressing Drogheda from the off and they should have been in front on seven minutes.

Chris Forrester swept a perfectly weighted ball right to Matty Smith who cleverly pushed in past Conor Kane to get in behind.

The winger’s composure deserted him, though, as he blasted his shot wastefully wide.

Well-organised and tenacious, Drogheda worked hard to play their way into the game, creating the first effort on target on nine minutes.

Chris Lyons got on the end of a deep free kick from David Odumosu to play the ball wide left to Doyle whose shot was straight at the well-positioned Jaros.

Former Saints’ Darragh Markey then skipped clear on the left to whip over a cross that Doyle, stretching, headed wide.

Dominant from the restart, Robbie Benson missed the proverbial sitter before St Pat’s pressure finally got its reward on 59 minutes.

Despite Drogheda appealing for play to be stopped with midfielder Darragh Markey down injured, Ian Bermingham fed Jay McClelland on the left to cross for Coughlan to finish from close range.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros; Mountney, Bone, Desmond, Griffin (Bermingham 45+1); Forrester, Lennon; McClelland (Burns, 71), Benson (King, 80), Smith; Coughlan.

Drogheda United: Odumosu; Brown, O’Reilly, Massey, Kane; Deegan, Hyland (Douglas, 90+3); Murray, Markey (Bermingham, 67), Doyle; Lyons (Corcoran, 67).

Referee: John McLoughlin (Roscommon).