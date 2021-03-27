King strikes late to give St Pat's first win

The last-minute winner was harsh on newly promoted Drogheda
King strikes late to give St Pat's first win

St Patrick’s Athletic's Billy King celebrates scoring the winning goal with his teammates

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 18:12
Paul Buttner, Richmond Park

Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Drogheda United 1 

Billy King hit a 90th-minute winner to give St Patrick’s Athletic a laboured first win of the league season as they were pushed to their limits by newly promoted Drogheda at Richmond Park.

The result was harsh on the visitors who thought they had done more than enough for a share of the spoils after Dinny Corcoran had equalised Ronan Coughlan’s opener.

On the pitch scarcely a minute, Corcoran punished a spill by St Pat’s 19-year-old goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros in the 68th minute to stab home following Mark Doyle’s cross.

But in a late St Pat's onslaught, Coughlan shot against a post before the ball was recycled by Darragh Burns to cross for fellow substitute King to volley home at the back post.

St Pat’s started on the front foot, pressing Drogheda from the off and they should have been in front on seven minutes.

Chris Forrester swept a perfectly weighted ball right to Matty Smith who cleverly pushed in past Conor Kane to get in behind.

The winger’s composure deserted him, though, as he blasted his shot wastefully wide.

Well-organised and tenacious, Drogheda worked hard to play their way into the game, creating the first effort on target on nine minutes.

Chris Lyons got on the end of a deep free kick from David Odumosu to play the ball wide left to Doyle whose shot was straight at the well-positioned Jaros.

Former Saints’ Darragh Markey then skipped clear on the left to whip over a cross that Doyle, stretching, headed wide.

Dominant from the restart, Robbie Benson missed the proverbial sitter before St Pat’s pressure finally got its reward on 59 minutes.

Despite Drogheda appealing for play to be stopped with midfielder Darragh Markey down injured, Ian Bermingham fed Jay McClelland on the left to cross for Coughlan to finish from close range.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros; Mountney, Bone, Desmond, Griffin (Bermingham 45+1); Forrester, Lennon; McClelland (Burns, 71), Benson (King, 80), Smith; Coughlan.

Drogheda United: Odumosu; Brown, O’Reilly, Massey, Kane; Deegan, Hyland (Douglas, 90+3); Murray, Markey (Bermingham, 67), Doyle; Lyons (Corcoran, 67).

Referee: John McLoughlin (Roscommon).

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - FA Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Katie McCabe stars as Arsenal claim north London bragging rights
Bohemians v Longford Town - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Davis double for Longford stuns Bohs late on
Republic of Ireland Training Session Bazunu and Knight start for Ireland
#league of ireland
Bohemians v Cork City - FAI Women's Senior Cup Quarter-Final

Watch: Brilliant Cassin strike rescues point for Cork City women

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up