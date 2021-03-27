Man United women celebrate historic Old Trafford debut with win

Manchester United women kept their Champions League alive with a 2-0 win over West Ham on an historic day that saw the women's side play their first home WSL game at Old Trafford.
The win puts third-placed United six points clear of Arsenal who have two games in hand and a superior goal different. The Gunners play a North London derby at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this afternoon.
With the Premier League taking a break during international week, Casey Stoney’s side took the opportunity to relocate from their usual Leigh Sports Village village for landmark home fixture.
“Playing at Old Trafford will obviously be a special moment in the history of this team,” Stoney said beforehand
“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the women’s game, which has seen huge growth over the last few years.”
United's teenage star Lauren James opened the scoring for United just after half-time, flicking in after Maria Thorisdottir's header from a corner.
USA star Christen Press fired in the second after she was set up by Dutch midfielder Jackie Groenen six minutes later.