First Division round-up: Cabinteely get off to winning start

Pat Devlin’s Cabinteely, who were denied a play-off place in last season’s play-off following a controversial appeal decision over a player’s registration, began on a high by beating Wexford 2-1 Friday night.

Kevin Knight — brother of Ireland midfielder Jason — put Cabo ahead on nine minutes by nodding in Dean Casey’s corner at the back post. Knight glanced a header wide before the break and Andy O’Brien struck the post after it before Casey smashed home a 30-yard free-kick on 50 minutes.