First Division round-up: Cabinteely get off to winning start

Dean Casey, left, of Cabinteely celebrates after scoring his side's goal with team-mate Zak O'Neill during the SSE Airtricity League First Division win over Wexford. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 22:48
John Fallon

Pat Devlin’s Cabinteely, who were denied a play-off place in last season’s play-off following a controversial appeal decision over a player’s registration, began on a high by beating Wexford 2-1 Friday night.

Kevin Knight — brother of Ireland midfielder Jason — put Cabo ahead on nine minutes by nodding in Dean Casey’s corner at the back post. Knight glanced a header wide before the break and Andy O’Brien struck the post after it before Casey smashed home a 30-yard free-kick on 50 minutes.

Luke Turner gave Wexford some hope by pulling one back with a header on 58 minutes but it wasn’t enough to translate into a late comeback.

Athlone Town are highly fancied to compete this season after following up their run to the FAI Cup semi-finals by bolstering their squad.

They travelled to face a UCD side that can never be underestimated and the Students hit the front through Mark Dignam after 22 minutes. Stephen Meaney pulled Town level six minutes before the break with a looping header past Lorcan Healy.

Dara Keane regained the lead for the hosts with 16 minutes left but Town grabbed a late, late equaliser when Adam Wixted raced onto a long ball four minutes into stoppage time to make it 2-2.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne and John Caulfield’s Galway United, two of the sides tipped for promotion, played out a scoreless draw. Michael O’Connor came closest to winning the battle of the promotion contenders when his shot on the hour rebounded back off the crossbar.

Cork City v Cobh Ramblers - SSE Airtricity League First Division

Cian Bargary hits the winner as Cork City open season with scrappy win

