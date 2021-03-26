Jordan Gibson completes Sligo’s comeback win over Waterford

Waterford wasted a great chance to double their lead on 19 minutes, as McGinty denied Shane Griffin and Kavanagh.
Jordan Gibson of Sligo Rovers shoots to score his side's winner in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division success over Kevin Sheedy's Waterford. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 22:15
John Fallon

Waterford 1 (Kavanagh 5) Sligo Rovers 2 (Parkes 35, Gibson 53)

Jordan Gibson’s exquisite goal sealed a Sligo comeback tonight at Waterford.

Red tape prevented Kevin Sheedy handing a debut to Cian Kavanagh last week but the big striker marked his bow by heading home after five minutes. The former Hearts forward planted a bullet header past Ed McGinty from Jamie Mascoll’s inswinging corner.

Sligo responded admirably. A looped cross from Greg Bolger found Johnny Kenny, whose header from eight yards stuck the post.

Liam Buckley’s side continued to probe and they drew level on 35 minutes. Jordan Gibson produced the spadework by beating Mascoll on the right flank and whipping a cross to the back post. From 12 yards Romeo Parkes drilled his volley to the roof of the net.

Gibson won the points by cutting inside Shane Griffin onto his left foot and finding the top corner with a sweet strike from 10 yards.

WATERFORD: B Murphy; D Power, K Ferguson, C Evans, J Mascoll; O Brennan, S Griffin (E Molloy 67); J Waite, A O’Reilly, P Mustwunguma (D Murphy 63), C Kavanagh (J Martin 80).

SLIGO ROVERS: E McGinty; C Horgan, J Mahon, G Buckley, R McCourt; G Bolger, N Morahan; J Gibson, R Parkes, W Figuera (D Cawley 68); J Kenny (R De Vries 72).

Ref: P McLaughlin (Donegal)

Cork City v Cobh Ramblers - SSE Airtricity League First Division

Cian Bargary hits the winner as Cork City open season with scrappy win

