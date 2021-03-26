Dundalk boss Shane Keegan backs keeper Abibi despite gaffe

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk 1 Finn Harps 2

Shane Keegan defended goalkeeper Alessio Abibi after his howler paved the way for Finn Harps to record a first win over Dundalk in almost 14 years at Oriel Park last night.

The Albanian was caught in possession by Adam Foley three minutes before half-time as the striker charged down his attempted clearance with the ball deflecting to the net.

Despite Patrick Hoban pulling a goal back for the home side three minutes after the restart, Foley beat the Dundalk offside trap to get the better of Abibi again in the 63rd minute to ensure Ollie Horgan’s side made it two wins from two at the start of the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

It was the Donegal side’s first win over the Lilywhites in any competition since a 2-0 play-off victory in November 2007 and the first time they had won at Oriel Park in almost 15 years since a 3-1 victory in May 2006.

While most of the spotlight fell on Abibi after his error, team manager Keegan refused to point the finger at the 24-year-old saying the overall performance “wasn’t good enough” on the night.

“The goal is the goal but I’ve no real quarrel with the goal,” he said.

“We got a point out of Sligo last week because of Alessio and we won the President’s Cup the week before because of Alessio.

“Something like that will happen to a keeper. Now it shouldn’t happen to him more than once or twice in a season but when it does happen you’re relying on the rest of your team to get you out of jail and show enough quality to go and win the game anyway when something like that happens to you but unfortunately we haven’t done that,” said the Laois man.

While Dundalk await their first win of the season ahead of Friday’s trip to face Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght, this result leaves Harps top with six points from six after their win over Bohemians on the opening day.

They comfortably held off early pressure from the home side before growing into the game with a high press that forced mistakes from their opponents.

The warning signs of what lay ahead came on 26 minutes when Daniel Cleary was caught in possession by Barry McNamee, who presented Foley with a chance that Abibi did well to claw away.

However, disaster struck when Foley charged down Abibi three minutes before the break to give his side a shock 1-0 lead.

Dundalk had to wait less than three minutes for a response in the second half as Michael Duffy’s free kick was met by Hoban who nodded past birthday boy Mark McGinley to make it 1-1.

The former Donegal GAA goalkeeper did deny Hoban a second with a fantastic save soon after before the winner arrived on 64 minutes when Foley was played in behind by McNamee before slotting past Abibi with relative ease.

The home side pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages but Hoban’s bicycle kick attempt with three minutes to go came back off the butt of the post.

Dundalk: Abibi; Dummigan, Boyle, Cleary, Leahy (Han 80); Shields, Sloggett (McMillan 72); Junior (O’Kane HT), Stanton (Perez HT), Duffy, Hoban.

Finn Harps: M McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Webster; Seymore, Coyle; O’Sullivan, Russell, McNamee (Folan 77); Foley (Shanley 77).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).