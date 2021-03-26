Shock win highlights Luxembourg's gradual improvement

When a visiting team carries an 89% loss rate in World Cup qualifiers amongst its baggage, their hosts might be forgiven some complacency.

But Luxembourg’s arrival in Dublin for Saturday's Group A clash at the Aviva Stadium offers Ireland no certainty of a first victory in 10 attempts under Stephen Kenny.

Because, while Ireland have managed just two wins in their last 10 competitive home matches (against Georgia and Gibraltar), Luxembourg have won three times on the road in competition during the same period (against San Marino, Azerbaijan and Montenegro).

Improved results in the first two UEFA Nations League competitions saw Luxembourg promoted from Division D in 2018. They continued to progress by finishing second to Montenegro in Division C1 last November, while Ireland ended Division B4 without a win in six outings.

Besides, Luxembourg have produced some stunning results away from home in World Cup qualifying matches. In 2008 they upset Switzerland — Alex Frei, Hakan Yakin and all — 2-1 in Zurich. Nine years later they held future world champions France 0-0 in Toulouse.

In between, Luxembourg took four points against Northern Ireland, including a late equaliser at Windsor Park (1-1).

The current squad contains four links to that 2012 game in Belfast: head coach Luc Holtz (preparing his 99th match in charge), defender Lars Gerson (Racing Santander), home-based midfielder Chris Philipps and striker Maurice Deville (Saarbrucken).

Luxembourg fans would love to see all three Thill brothers start against Ireland. Portugal-based Vincent (21) missed the midweek defeat by Qatar, but is available Saturday. Olivier (24) who plays his club football in Ukraine, is the most attack-minded of the three, while Moldova-based Sébastien (27) was their best player against Qatar.

Holtz used a 4-1-4-1 formation in that friendly fixture, during which left-back Mica Pinto was injured. With first-choice left-back Dirk Carlson already ruled out, Ireland’s right-sided attackers will hope to prosper.

Midfield anchorman Christopher Martins (Young Boys Berne) reportedly overcame Covid-19 recently and has been troubled by a hip injury. Lack of first-team football is a problem for right-back and captain Laurent Jans (Standard Liege), midfielder Leandro Barreiro (Mainz) and left-footed attacker Danel Sinani (Waasland-Beveren).

Luxembourg languish 56 places below Ireland in Fifa’s world ranking and have lost all five matches against their hosts, but the memory of those massive results in Switzerland, Northern Ireland and France will serve as their inspiration.