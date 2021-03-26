Dara O'Shea hails Shane Duffy's supporting role in Belgrade

Dara O’Shea has praised Shane Duffy for the supporting role played by the Derryman in Belgrade last Wednesday night after being dropped by Stephen Kenny.

Duffy, for so long an automatic choice with the Republic of Ireland, was overlooked for the World Cup qualifier opener against Serbia on the back of a brutally difficult spell on loan at Celtic where he has fallen out of favour.

But he had words of wisdom for the 22-year old O’Shea who was at the heart of a new-look back three.

“Yeah, Shane has been great with me all week,” said the West Bromwich Albion defender. “He has kind of being giving me tips and advice. When someone with that much quality and experience speaks you listen. For him to be so understanding and supportive was great. It gave me a great boost in confidence.”

He added: “It was just more tactical stuff and just being a leader there in the back three: you’ve got to command it. When you are the middle presence there you have to make it felt throughout the team.”

Ciarán Clark lined up to O’Shea’s left against the Serbs while Seamus Coleman was on his right and playing for Ireland for the first time since October of 2019. His was a presence that was clearly felt by the young Dubliner.

“Seamus is brilliant. He’s outstanding for club and country and obviously, being the leader he is, to have the chance to play alongside him, which I hadn’t before, was great. He really drives the team on and epitomises everything that Ireland is. He is a great leader on and off the pitch and someone you want to play beside.”

Calls had been made for Ireland to play three at the back prior to every one of Kenny’s first eight games in charge and, while the side looked fluid and well-balanced this week, the result was ultimately three goals conceded and another defeat.

It was a major change in policy by the manager who stuck to a four-at-the-back formation throughout his term in the latter half of 2020, not least considering the levels of inexperience across all lines of the pitch.

“I felt very comfortable,” said O’Shea. “It was very natural to be fair. We hadn’t to really work too much on it. We’d been doing bits on it, but it’s not the same as playing a game. As a whole it worked well and I felt comfortable. The two lads beside me helped me out really well.”

The net result of all this is that Ireland have failed to win any of their nine games under Kenny and now find themselves with little to no room to manoeuvre in an eight-team group where they need to finish in the top two.

Confidence, says O’Shea, is not in short supply.

“It’s not the case in the camp at all, I think there is a real buzz around training, there is a real buzz around the team hotel. Obviously when everyone comes in to play for their country, there is a great feeling of pride too.

“Everyone is really looking forward to this (Luxembourg) game,” he insisted. “Obviously we thought we played well in parts on Wednesday, but a whole performance on Saturday is what we’re working towards.”