New-look Republic of Ireland U21s secure timely boost ahead of qualifiers

Jim Crawford’s new-look side struggled for fluidity in the first half, deservedly trailing before turning things around
New-look Republic of Ireland U21s secure timely boost ahead of qualifiers

Jonathan Afolabi of Republic of Ireland scores his side's first goal during the U21 International friendly win over Wales. Picture: David Rawcliffe/Sportsfile

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 15:34
Joel Slattery

U21 friendly: Wales 1 (Adams 12) Republic of Ireland 2 (Afolabi 76; Boyes OG 78)

Ireland’s U21s came from behind to beat Wales in today’s friendly to record a confidence-boosting victory for their European qualifiers.

Jim Crawford’s new-look side struggled for fluidity in the first half, deservedly trailing at the break from a Joe Adams 12th-minute strike, but Jonathan Afolabi levelled on 76 before an own-goal two minutes later sealed the win.

Crawford handed debuts to 11 players over the course of a game, all of them trying to stake a claim for inclusion when the competitive campaign kicks off in September.

Facing into a strong wind during the first half, Ireland afforded Nathan Huggins too much time on the right flank to deliver a cross which Grimsby Town winger Adams side-footed home beyond Brian Maher from 10 yards.

It took until 57 minutes for the visitors to fashion their first effort on target.

Neat build-up play from Louie Watson saw the Derby County first-teamer threading a pass through for Lee O’Connor, whose scuffed shot was easily saved by Nathan Shepperd.

Ryan Stirk squandered a sitter of a chance to put Wales further ahead on 74 minutes and that miss proved pivotal.

Two minutes later, Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Conor Noss skipped past his marker on the right to reach the endline and his cutback was tapped in by from close-range Celtic striker Afolabi.

Ireland's Jonathan Afolabi celebrates scoring with Conor Noss. Picutre: INPHO/Andrew Dowling

Ireland's Jonathan Afolabi celebrates scoring with Conor Noss. Picutre: INPHO/Andrew Dowling

The comeback was completed 90 seconds later when a stray backpass from Morgan Boyes caught out sub ‘keeper Shepperd off-guard and trickled in off the post.

Afolabi almost extended the lead moments later with a shot that veered wide before he was substituted.

Once in control, Ireland saw out the workout, with Andrew Omobamidele’s header clearing the one dangerous opening Wales conjured to snare an equaliser.

WALES: L Webb (N Shepperd 46); F Stevens, B Sass-Davies, M Boyes, E Jones: R Stirk, T Taylor (C Norton 63); N Huggins, J Adams (R Culwill 81), S Spence (S Pearson 63); L Jephcott.

IRELAND: B Maher; L O’Connor, M McGuinness, A Omobamidele, M O’Malley (G Kilkenny 69); L Connell, L Watson (C Grant 74); A Gilbert (T Wright 69), J Afolabi (E Varian 86), C Noss.

Referee: John Jones (Wales).

More in this section

Chris Wilder File Photo Chris Wilder tried to quit Sheffield United twice, claims Blades owner
Football rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future already secure? Football rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future already secure?
FBL-WC-2022-EUR-QUALIFERS-SWE-GEO World Cup round-up: Zlatan Ibrahimovic helps Sweden to victory on return
Serbia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier

Aaron Connolly out of Luxembourg tie

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up