Football rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future already secure?

A roadblock has reportedly emerged in Georginio Wijnaldum’s anticipated move to Barcelona. The Liverpool midfielder has recently been linked with an end-of-season move to Camp Nou. However the Daily Mirror, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says Barcelona want to offload Miralem Pjanic before bringing Wijnaldum into the fold.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford is already secure, according to The Telegraph. The paper reports Manchester United bosses are confident Solskjaer is the man to lead the club to bigger and better things in the near future – so much so, they are prepared to hand the 48-year-old a new contract even if the Red Devils finish the season without a trophy.