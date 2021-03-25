John McGinn’s moment of magic rescues Scots

Scotland 2 Austria 2

John McGinn’s superb overhead kick rescued a point for Scotland in the 85th minute of their opening World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Steve Clarke’s side twice came from behind at Hampden to seal a 2-2 draw in a thrilling second half.

Norwich defender Grant Hanley headed Scotland’s first goal in his first international for three years but Sasa Kalajdzic headed his second goal of the night in the 80th minute.

McGinn’s inspired piece of play earned Scotland a point their play merited after a slow start and they might have had more with Ryan Christie denied a strong penalty claim.

The opening goal came in the 55th minute after Marshall could only push Florian Grillitsch’s bouncing long-range effort in front of him. Kalajdzic got ahead of Hendry to net amid Scottish offside appeals.

Che Adams came on for his debut in place of Southampton team-mate Armstrong in the 66th minute and Scotland levelled five minutes later.

Ilsanker expected his goalkeeper to come out and claim Stephen O’Donnell’s free-kick from near the halfway line and Hanley was able to head home unchallenged from seven yards.

Austria survived a goalmouth scramble before Lyndon Dykes just failed to make contact with the second cross. But the visitors were not content to sit back and Kalajdzic got to Stefan Lainer’s cross ahead of Hendry and headed into the top corner from 12 yards in the 80th minute.

Scotland again showed their spirit and McGinn produced his piece of magic after Christie headed a half-cleared cross back into the box. The Aston Villa man stayed just onside to net.

SCOTLAND: Marshall, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, O’Donnell,McTominay, McGinn, Robertson, Christie (McLean 88), Armstrong (Adams 66), Dykes (McGregor 78).

AUSTRIA: Alexander Schlager, Lainer, Dragovic, Lienhart, Alaba, Baumgartner, Grillitsch,Ilsanker, Xaver Schlager, Kalajdzic, Grbic (Schaub 68).