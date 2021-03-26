An elite rivalry as Cork City and Cobh Ramblers relish derby return

It took a sharp word from David Meyler to tell a young Paul Deasy what elite men’s football was all about.

Back in 2008, Deasy, now Cork City’s commercial manager, was an eager young striker in the club’s underage set-up, hoping to make his way as in the professional game in the League of Ireland.

“I was a late developer,” recalls Deasy. “I was really skinny — ‘skinny fit’, if that makes sense.

“I remember (future Ireland international) Dave Meyler used to pick me up for training. We used to play U21 together and Dave was training with the first team as well at the time. I asked him about it, thinking ‘training with the first team must be brilliant’ and he just turned around and said: ‘it’s the hardest thing you’ll ever do.’

“I remember thinking to myself ‘what’s he on about? Playing with the professionals, that’s the dream’.

“I was brought in with the first team in 2009 and I found out exactly what Meyler was talking about. I was coming home after double sessions laid out. I was going into training sessions the next day and my body was still aching from the last one. I was about eight stone.

It was so hard. I thought I’d be as fit as the senior players but they had five or 10 years of football experience under their belts and they’d just power through you. It took me two or three months to find my feet.

The parallels with Deasy’s playing days come sharply into view as Cork City begin life back in the SSE Airtricity League First Division against Cobh Ramblers tonight.

Deasy broke into the senior squad in 2009, but the Turner’s Cross club was wound up in the High Court in February 2010. City emerged from the wreckage of liquidation through the work of fans as Cork City FORAS (Friends of the Rebel Army Society) Co-op weeks later, beginning life in the First Division.

In their first match at the Brandywell, on March 6, 2010, Cork City FORAS earned a creditable 1-1 draw against Derry City, and began a new era for the club.

CHALLENGING TIMES: Paul Deasy, right, of Cork City Foras Co-Op holds off Limerick's Sean Kelly in their EA Sports Cup meeting at Turner's Cross back in 2010. Deasy is now the commercial manager at City.

Deasy was a player that night. “In some ways, when the FORAS thing happened, it was exciting but I don’t think we knew the significance. I look back on it now 10 or 11 years later and it’s great to have been a part of it,” says Deasy, who now plays in the Munster Senior League for Ringmahon Rangers, the club which forged talents like Ireland’s Alan Browne and Caoimhín Kelleher, current City skipper Gearóid Morrissey, and current squad member Uniss Kargbo.

“Nowadays, I think people are at a similar stage. They’re drawing a line under last season and looking at positives.

“Sponsors have stuck with us, even though they might be finding it difficult themselves. We’ve launched our season card and sales have been going extremely well.

“There’s a lot of great people who are at the club day in, day out — operations manager Eanna Buckley, community and academy coordinator Erika Ni Thuama, Aaron Howey in marketing, and Marie Hayes in the office. We’re a small team, but it’s not only their job, they love the club.”

Ramblers had their own financial struggles back in 2010, and were playing in the then third-tier A Championship. These days the East Cork club are looking to the future with optimism, having only just missed out on the First Division play-offs last season.

“It’s great for us as a club to have such a big showcase so early on,” says Ramblers chairman Bill O’Leary of tonight’s game.

You’ve seen the social media stuff, there’s a bit of banter back and forth, it’s like the old days, and we’ve all missed that.

“I’d love for us to really get into the shake-up for the play-offs... we want to keep going we want to progress and we want to bring this club to another level.”

Ramblers are more noble than noisy neighbours. It’s not just geography that makes these two of the closest clubs in the League of Ireland.

Cobh boss Stuart Ashton has managed Cork City at senior and underage level, with players like Ireland scorer against Serbia, Alan Browne, coming through under him. Deasy also played under Ashton at City.

“Stu sees things in players that maybe other managers overlook,” says Deasy. “And the thing about Stu, he’s straight down the middle. You’ll know where you stand. He’ll always be fair to you.

“He’ll give it to you when you’re not doing it but he’ll pat you on the back when you are. I’d say half of Cork has played under Stuey, a right character. And I’ve never met someone who hasn’t had something good to say about him.

It doesn’t surprise me in the slightest he’s done so well at Cobh, he’s top class.

Playing alongside Paul Deasy in City’s opening bow in the First Division back in 2010 was young defender Ian Turner. Tonight he will be representing Ramblers at Turner’s Cross. Turner cherishes the memories of his days in green, white, and red, but his loyalties lie elsewhere today.

“I had a great time at Cork City, but my full commitment is at Cobh Ramblers now,” said Turner ahead of tonight’s clash.

“It’s obviously a great occasion but playing in these games, you need to strip it back and focus on your job. It’s going to be a great occasion but the only thing that really kills it is the fans not being at the game. But we’ve a job to do and we’ll go out and do it.”

