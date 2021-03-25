Gearóid Morrissey: 'That pain is a constant reminder. I never want to experience it ever again'

Cork City's Gearoid Morrissey and Cian Kavanagh of Waterford during a pre-season friendly earlier this month. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 19:25
Stephen Barry

Gearóid Morrissey has been here before. He was there when the Cork City rebuild began in 2010 and he’s confident the class of ‘21 can grow to achieve similar heights.

From a league and cup double in 2017 to relegation in 2020, there is plenty of pain, too, to fuel the fire for the season ahead.

“It’s not so much what I learned [from last season], it’s just the pain of it. I never want to experience anything like that ever again. It’s the worst.

“For a couple of months, you can’t forget about the relegation. That pain is a constant reminder, it’s still fresh.”

Morrissey’s team-mates, Mark McNulty and Steven Beattie aside, weren’t around to taste those highs on the pitch but he believes the template for success remains from his first season of senior football in 2010.

“There was a hunger and there was a belief about us. It started off shaky, similar to this off-season with the takeover and everything.

“We were unsure what was going to happen for a month or six weeks, we didn’t know where the club was going to be.

“It’s after materialising now [with Trevor Hemmings’ Grovemoor providing financial backing amid ongoing takeover talks].

“There’s a plan, there’s a structure, we know what we’re doing. In terms of structures in the club, people in place, the facilities, and everything else, we’re in a stronger position now than we were then [in 2010].

It took us two seasons to win the division and so going forward into this season, I’d be confident we can do something similar or even better.

“The lads now realise it’s a similar situation. There’s a lot of them in their first or second season in men’s football. You can see they have the hunger, the passion, the drive. They know where they are, they know how big a team Cork City is, there’s none of them taking it for granted.

“It could be a very similar story in terms of players going on to have good careers and win medals.”

New signings for 2021 include returning fan-favourite Beattie, centre-backs George Heaven and Jonas Häkkinen, Preston loanee Jack Baxter, Dundalk youngster Jamie Wynne, and Munster Senior League recruits Paul Hunt, Gordon Walker, and Jack Walsh.

Opening the season with a first league clash against Cobh Ramblers since 2008 is an easy sell for captain Morrissey.

“A local derby is huge. To be walking off that pitch on Friday night, shoulders up, head held high, and ecstatic with three points, that’s what it’s all about.

That’s how you end your week’s work properly. It’s going to be a battle, blood and thunder, but we’re ready for that.

