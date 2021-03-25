Women’s League of Ireland finally gets in the picture with streaming service

There are lots of familiar football faces among the team photos that line the entrance hallway at Peamount United, but Olympic champion Katie Taylor trumps the lot.

Before she found fame with her fists, the Bray superstar played for ‘Peas’ and Ireland and refused a raft of US soccer scholarships, emblematic of the quality of footballer that has represented this club, past, and present.

Founded in 1983, they’ve an enviable set-up 20km west of central Dublin — a large club-house and excellent pitches that players and fans safely access by tunnel — in the Greenogue industrial estate in Newcastle.

It’s a really accessible, fan-friendly venue, less than five minutes off the N7 Motorway before CityWest.

Still led by veterans of the calibre of Aine O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche with emerging teen talents in Becky Watkins and Della Doherty, the club was one of the seven founding members of the women’s National League in 2011.

They were the first Irish side to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League when managed by Eileen Gleeson, now Vera Pauw’s assistant with Ireland.

Having a team and coaches with a higher profile than their male counterparts (who play Leinster Senior League) makes them unusual, but they’ve earned it.

Last year’s League/Cup double champs, only knocked out of Europe by Glasgow City penalties, are chasing three in-a-row when the 2021 Airtricity WNL starts this weekend.

When you’re enjoying their skill and coaching at fantastically close quarters (and for a mere fiver) at their lovely ground, you often wonder why such scant numbers surround you, why the crowd isn’t three or four deep?

Lockdown means there’ll be no spectators in Greenogue for the foreseeable, nor in Ferrycarrig Park for their WNL opener against Wexford Youths, whose talent ranges from marvellous veteran Kylie Murphy to sensational teenager Ellen Molloy.

Yet this ill Covid wind has blown some good.

For the first time, the FAI’s streaming service (LOITV) includes all WNL games and they’re free, unlike the €59 subscription for the men’s equivalent.

Visibility matters most in growing audience.

Regular streaming is still small potatoes compared to the three-year broadcast deal announced by Britain’s Super League (WSL) this week which Liverpool’s Irish captain Niamh Fahey has described as “monumental’.

Sky, reported to have paid £30m, now have rights to 44 live games and the BBC has 22 live games on free-to-air, a step up from their previous ‘red button’ and iPlayer service.

This first separate TV deal puts live women’s soccer into the mainstream and guarantees clubs more revenue.

There was also a buzz when the BBC announced that they’ll show the Red Roses’ final Six Nations game live this season (Sky have the main contract).

That’s actually no biggie as RTÉ television has covered all of Ireland’s W6N games live since 2017, proof that, small though we be, this tiny island can be a leader in women’s sport, as shown by the 20x20 movement.

But sometimes the steps forward seems to be followed by one back and not just here.

In America, 49 years after landmark Title IX legislation was introduced to ensure equality of opportunity and funding for girls in education (including sport), shocking inequality has been exposed in US colleges’ (NCAA) basketball.

That always culminates in a knock-out tournament called March Madness which, by necessity, is being played centrally, in two bubbles, this season.

ESPN is airing every single women’s game this year but there was uproar when it emerged that the women’s training venue was given one rack of hand weights compared to a vast men’s weights gym.

That was just the visible difference.

Turns out the NCCA are paying for PCR testing at the men’s comp but only antigen tests (cheaper) for the women and that the NCAA’s ‘March Madness’ Twitter account was exclusively for the men’s tournament.

This week we finally got fixture details for the rescheduled 2021 Women’s Six Nations, just 11 days before the first game. That’s maybe no surprise given that the W6N still has no title sponsor, even though World Rugby has just decided to invest €7.4m into a new WXV global tournament (2023) and also looking at a women’s Lions Tour.

Sponsors, as Lidl have shown in Ladies Gaelic football, create change.

Barclay’s picked up the WSL in March 2019 and the Irish WNL has just been taken under the same sponsor (SSE Airtricity) as the men’s LOI.

In these #MeToo days companies realise the benefits, economic and philanthropic, of supporting sport for a cohort who not only make up half of the world’s population but the greater share of its buying power.

But it’s also down to fans to help grow women’s team sport. We haven’t the joy of casually strolling into Ferrycarrig or Turner’s Cross or Tolka Park Saturday to watch a live game but, from the comfort of our own homes and laptops, can still affect the most measurable and important metric in the WNL right now.

SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Round 1 (Saturday all 4pm unless stated); Bohemians v Treaty United, Oscar Traynor Centre, 2pm; Athlone Town v Shelbourne, Athlone Town Stadium; Galway WFC v Cork City, Eamonn Deacy Park; Wexford Youths v Peamount United, Ferrycarrig Park. (All live streamed on LOITV).