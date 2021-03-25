Ireland's chequered history with three at the back 

How often have Ireland started with a back three?

The fixture in Serbia on Wednesday night was the 25th time (16 matches during Mick MCarthy's two spells, eight under Martin O'Neill and once under Stephen Kenny). Ireland have recorded 5 wins, 8 draws and 12 defeats with this defensive system in place.

When did Ireland first use a back three?

Exactly 25 years ago, in March 1996, McCarthy opened his first period in charge with a 3-5-2 formation, which remained for 15 matches. Full-backs Denis Irwin, Jeff Kenna and Ian Harte featured at right or left centre-back on occasions, just as Séamus Coleman was deployed to the right of Dara O'Shea in Belgrade. When Iceland visited Lansdowne Road for a World Cup qualifier in November 1996, Roy Keane marshalled a back three, flanked by Gary Breen and Phil Babb. During his second appointment McCarthy hastily abandoned a 3-5-2 formation (John Egan-Shane Duffy-Enda Stevens) after Ireland fell behind early against Switzerland in Geneva in October 2019, eventually losing 0-2.

How did a back three work for Martin O'Neill?

The second time he used it, in a friendly away to Turkey three years ago, Declan Rice made his début at left centre-back, with Kevin Long and Duffy for company. Ironically, captain Coleman started at right wing-back that day, giving way to another débutant, Matt Doherty, in the second half. O'Neill reverted to three-at-the-back for his last five matches at the helm (four draws, one defeat).

Which Ireland managers of the modern era never started with a back three?

Jack Charlton, Brian Kerr, Steve Staunton and Giovanni Trapattoni.