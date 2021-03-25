Ireland's chequered history with three at the back 

Ireland have played 25 times in the modern era with three centre backs
Ireland's chequered history with three at the back 

Matt Doherty, left, and Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Serbia and Republic of Ireland at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 18:28
Paul Kelly

How often have Ireland started with a back three?

The fixture in Serbia on Wednesday night was the 25th time (16 matches during Mick MCarthy's two spells, eight under Martin O'Neill and once under Stephen Kenny). Ireland have recorded 5 wins, 8 draws and 12 defeats with this defensive system in place.

When did Ireland first use a back three?

Exactly 25 years ago, in March 1996, McCarthy opened his first period in charge with a 3-5-2 formation, which remained for 15 matches. Full-backs Denis Irwin, Jeff Kenna and Ian Harte featured at right or left centre-back on occasions, just as Séamus Coleman was deployed to the right of Dara O'Shea in Belgrade. When Iceland visited Lansdowne Road for a World Cup qualifier in November 1996, Roy Keane marshalled a back three, flanked by Gary Breen and Phil Babb. During his second appointment McCarthy hastily abandoned a 3-5-2 formation (John Egan-Shane Duffy-Enda Stevens) after Ireland fell behind early against Switzerland in Geneva in October 2019, eventually losing 0-2.

How did a back three work for Martin O'Neill?

The second time he used it, in a friendly away to Turkey three years ago, Declan Rice made his début at left centre-back, with Kevin Long and Duffy for company. Ironically, captain Coleman started at right wing-back that day, giving way to another débutant, Matt Doherty, in the second half. O'Neill reverted to three-at-the-back for his last five matches at the helm (four draws, one defeat).

Which Ireland managers of the modern era never started with a back three?

Jack Charlton, Brian Kerr, Steve Staunton and Giovanni Trapattoni.

 

More in this section

Peamount United v Shelbourne - Women's National League Women’s League of Ireland finally gets in the picture with streaming service
Serbia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group D - Rajko Mitic Stadium Fans rally around Mark Travers after Ireland keeper targeted by social media trolls
Sligo Rovers v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division 'It's a special privilege': Limerick referee to take charge of World Cup qualifier
#republic of ireland mnt
Switzerland v Republic of Ireland - UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier

FA liaising with authorities amid talk Albania v England game could be cancelled

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up