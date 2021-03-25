'It's a special privilege': Limerick referee to take charge of World Cup qualifier

Airtricity League referee Rob Hennessy will referee the World Cup qualifier between Belarus and Estonia in Minsk on Saturday - becoming the first Irishman since 2017 to get such an appointment.
Limerick man Hennessy will be joined in the officiating team by Allan Lynch and Emmett Dynan, along with fourth official Paul McLaughlin for the Group E clash.
"I’m very proud to have been selected to officiate in this game alongside Allen, Emmet and Paul,” Hennessy told FAI.ie.
“We’ve worked together a lot and have a great relationship, the guys are always there for support. It's every referee's dream to be involved in matches at this level and we're all looking forward to it”
“It's a special privilege to represent our country in a World Cup Qualification match. Appointments like these are the result of the work being done throughout the season and the high level of dedication that each of us have for refereeing”
Hennessy has been on League of Ireland referees panel since 2013 and was selected for the FIFA International Referees panel in 2017.