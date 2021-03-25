Fans rally around Mark Travers after Ireland keeper targeted by social media trolls

Coaches and fans rallied around Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers after the youngster was subjected to some vile social media abuse following last night’s World Cup qualifying defeat by Serbia.

Travers, 21, from Maynooth, made his first competitive start for Ireland due to injuries to Darren Randolph and Caoimhin Kelleher, and he was caught out of position for the Serbs’ second goal, though it still required a pinpoint chip from Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

After the game, as well as some measured criticism of his display, Travers, who recently returned to Championship club Bournemouth after a loan spell with Swindon Town, was targeted with some obscene abuse across social media platforms Twitter and Instagram.

Speaking to media, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny stood by his goalkeeper. "Mark has been brilliant for us overall. He’s made a good save at the end of the first half and overall the team’s attitude has been brilliant.”

And many fans were quick to take social media trolls to task.

Adrian Cronin, head of Goalkeeping at Galway United, tweeted: “Congrats to @marktravers40, achieving what 99% of people will never, representing your country at the highest level, you didn't get there from one performance, but by putting in the hard work over time #GKunion”

Goalkeeping coach Kevin McCormack added:

Didn't go his or the "team’s" way last night but what a talent Mark Travers is, not much football of late behind probably the best Gk in the championship @afcbournemouth makes his competitive debut at 21, some of the criticism of him last night ridiculous. #gkunion

Here are some more of the supportive messages.

I'm disgusted at most of what I've read on last night's Ireland game in Serbia about Mark Travers. He's 21 and was thrown in at the deep end. I actually didn't think he did badly at all. But I'm obviously not an 'expert on goalkeeping' like most of these so called Irish fans. pic.twitter.com/Jn62mEn4ib — Ger Lawton (@GerLawton) March 25, 2021

Criticism comes with the territory, but Mark Travers is 100% going to be reading comments tonight and some are just downright nasty. Lad is 21-years-old, making his debut for his country in a crisis. If you could kindly shut the fuck up. — Cian Carroll (@CianByNature) March 24, 2021