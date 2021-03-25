Fans rally around Mark Travers after Ireland keeper targeted by social media trolls

The Bournemouth youngster was blamed for Serbia's second goal
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers before the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 14:38
Cian Locke

Coaches and fans rallied around Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers after the youngster was subjected to some vile social media abuse following last night’s World Cup qualifying defeat by Serbia.

Travers, 21, from Maynooth, made his first competitive start for Ireland due to injuries to Darren Randolph and Caoimhin Kelleher, and he was caught out of position for the Serbs’ second goal, though it still required a pinpoint chip from Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

After the game, as well as some measured criticism of his display, Travers, who recently returned to Championship club Bournemouth after a loan spell with Swindon Town, was targeted with some obscene abuse across social media platforms Twitter and Instagram.

Speaking to media, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny stood by his goalkeeper. "Mark has been brilliant for us overall. He’s made a good save at the end of the first half and overall the team’s attitude has been brilliant.” 

And many fans were quick to take social media trolls to task.

Adrian Cronin, head of Goalkeeping at Galway United, tweeted: “Congrats to @marktravers40, achieving what 99% of people will never, representing your country at the highest level, you didn't get there from one performance, but by putting in the hard work over time #GKunion”

Goalkeeping coach Kevin McCormack added:

Didn't go his or the "team’s" way last night but what a talent Mark Travers is, not much football of late behind probably the best Gk in the championship @afcbournemouth makes his competitive debut at 21, some of the criticism of him last night ridiculous. #gkunion

Here are some more of the supportive messages.

 

