New signings, rising stars, and players to watch - your team-by-team guide to the new WNL season

Athlone Town

15 August 2020; Kayla Brady of Athlone Town during the Women's National League match between Athlone Town and Wexford Youths at Athlone Town Stadium in Athlone, Westmeath. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Last Season: 7th

Key Player: Kayla Brady

One To Watch: Muireann Devaney

The second season should be a little more predictable for Athlone Town, or at least they know what to expect.

Tommy Hewitt, and his backroom staff, did a fine job in their debut season in 2020. Over 20 League games they celebrated three victories and one draw to finish ahead of two other teams. That was seriously impressive for a brand new squad.

Now the task is to take the next step forward. That has been somewhat hindered by the exits of goalkeeper Niamh Coombes, captain Paula Doran, and the talented Heatherington twins (Allie & Robyn). But new recruits have the opportunity to prove that they can take over.

Arriving from Galway WFC, Abbiegayle Royanne should become the starting goalkeeper and she will feel that there is a lot to prove at this level. In front of her, the experienced Catherine Hyndman should provide defensive cover, while Leitrim native Muireann Devaney is the pick of the new bunch having made the switch from Sligo Rovers' Under-17 team.

There is still a strong core of locally-produced players forming the backbone of this squad and that is good news for Hewitt. The manager will once again be expecting big things from Leah Brady, Kayleigh Shine, Kayla Brady and Katelyn Keogh, while hopes will be high that Kellie Brennan can reignite her eye-catching form from last term.

Manager: Tommy Hewitt

Backroom Staff: Anto Fay (Assistant Manager), Alan Corboy (First-Team Coach), Alan Loftus (Coach), Kevin Rohan (Goalkeeping Coach), Sarah Lloyd O'Neill (Analyst), Mike Keogh (Equipment Manager), Dave Harrington (Physio)

Players In: Abbiegayle Royanne, Ria McPhilbin, Ciara Glackin, Catherine Hyndman, Kelsey Munroe, Karley Leavy, Ava Dolan, Muireann Devaney, Laurie Ryan, Roisin Molloy, Melissa O'Kane, Mo Nerney, Emily Corbet

Players Out: Niamh Coombes, Amanda Ryan, Paula Doran, Jessica Turner, Zara Lawless, Chloe McNamee, Angelina de Rosa, Orlaith White, Sinead Farrell, Robyn Heatherington, Allie Heatherington, Ava Gowran

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Abbiegayle Royanne, Ria McPhilbin, Ciara Glackin

Defenders: Fiona Owens, Emma Donohoe, Leah Brady, Catherine Hyndman, Kayleigh Shine, Kelsey Munroe, Karley Leavy, Ava Dolan

Midfielders: Muireann Devaney, Kayla Brady, Laurie Ryan, Roisin Molloy, Amy Hyndman, Aoife Haran, Roisin Jacob, Jess Hennessy, Melissa O'Kane, Ciara McManus

Forwards: Katelyn Keogh, Kellie Brennan, Mo Nerney, Emily Corbet

Bohemians

15 August 2020; Chloe Darby of Bohemians during the Women's National League match between Bohemians and Galway WFC at Oscar Traynor Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Last Season: 9th

Key Player: Chloe Darby

One To Watch: Naima Chemaou

The only way is up for Bohemians after finishing bottom of the table in their debut season in 2020 - albeit with many positives taken onboard.

Manager Sean Byrne knows what he's doing. He understands that it takes time to find the right players, to instill a style of play, to raise the level of commitment required, and that results will only then begin to trickle in. The point is that The Gypsies know that anything in this League must be earned.

There have been some notable changes in the off-season with several of the team's more experienced players moving on. Arriving in, though, are players hungry to succeed and to rack up more game-time. Look no further than defender Jade Reddy (pictured above) as she arrives from Peamount United with a desire to compete.

Another former Pea who should make the most of her new surroundings is Naima Chemaou. The tricky forward could be something of an X-factor for Bohs if she can regain her match sharpness because she knows how to finish when in front of goal.

Goalkeeper Niamh Coombes leaves Athlone Town to provide competition to Courtney Maguire, former Wexford Youths defender Clare Conlon will bring a wise head to a young changing room, and Paula Doran adds a fighting spirit that will surely lift those around her.

Manager: Sean Byrne

Backroom Staff: Pat Trehy (Assistant Manager / Goalkeeping Coach), Dave O’Brien (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Vincent Fitzpatrick (Physio)

Players In: Niamh Coombes, Paula Doran, Jade Reddy, Isobel Finnegan, Erica Byrne, Naima Chemaou, Erica Burke, Clare Conlon

Players Out: Rugile Auskalnyte, Alannah Maxwell, Jessica Darby, Aisling Spillane, Chelsea Snell, Shauna Newman, Keelin McEntee, Robyn Bolger, Kerri Duffy, Jennifer Cosgrave, Rebecca Creagh, Sinead O'Farrelly, Nicole Plunkett

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Maguire, Niamh Coombes

Defenders: Katie Lovely, Paula Doran, Jade Reddy, Isobel Finnegan, Ciara Mulligan, Chloe Flynn, Erica Byrne, Clare Conlon

Midfielders: Annmarie Byrne, Chloe Darby, Niamh Kenna, Sophie Watters, Ally Cahill

Forwards: Abbie Brophy, Aoife Robinson, Georgia Monks, Bronagh Kane, Naima Chemaou, Erica Burke

Cork City

3 October 2020; Becky Cassin of Cork City during the FAI Women's Senior Cup Quarter-Final match between Bohemians and Cork City at Oscar Traynor Centre in Coolock, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Last Season: 4th

Key Player: Becky Cassin

One To Watch: Sophie Liston

Finding the right blend of youth and experience can be a difficult task, but Ronán Collins appears to have found it...again.

Last season the Cork City boss didn't exactly overhaul his squad and it is the same again for 2021. He trusts in the players that he has, tries to introduce new faces when he can, and works with both sets to discover cohesion. It certainly showed signs of clicking last term as they finish fourth in the League and runners-up in the FAI Women's Senior Cup.

Yes, the departure of playmaker Saoirse Noonan will be a big blow. So too will be the exit of goalkeeper, and captain, Maria O'Sullivan. Typical of Collins' approach, however, there is no panic as he knows exactly what is needed to keep on rolling forward. Leah Hayes Cohen has the ability to fill O'Sullivan's void, while the arrival of Sarah McKevitt from Peamount United will add speed to their attack.

An interesting change has been the captain's armband being presented to midfielder Becky Cassin. She was outstanding last season and formed a superb partnership with Éabha O'Mahony - if they can get that going again then Cork should be aiming to finish inside the top three.

Don't forget that this squad still contains Zara Foley, Ciara McNamara, Nathalie O'Brien, Danielle Burke, Katie McCarthy and Christina Drong - all players who know how to win at this level. Then add in a few rising stars, like Sophie Liston, Nadine Seward and Lauren Egbuloniu, and there is a real reason to be upbeat about what may come their way this year.

Manager: Ronán Collins

Backroom Staff: Paul Farrell (Assistant Manager), Sean Spenser (Goalkeeping Coach), Fergal Duffy (Assistant Goalkeeping Coach), Áine O'Donovan (Liaison Officer), James Long-O’Leary (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Jess Lawton (Performance Coach), Alexa Banaghan (Athletic Therapist), Reidin O'Sullivan (Athletic Therapist) Jacob Derham (Analyst), Josh Cooney (Analyst)

Players In: Sarah McKevitt, Eva Mangan, Kelly Leahy

Players Out: Maria O'Sullivan, Jesse Mendez, Saoirse Noonan, Eadaoin Lyons

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Abby McCarthy, Leah Hayes Cohen

Defenders: Riona Crowley, Nathalie O’Brien, Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Shaunagh McCarthy, Lauren Walsh, Lauren Singleton

Midfielders: Éabha O'Mahony, Becky Cassin, Kate O’Donovan, Kelly Leahy, Eva Mangan

Forwards: Leah Murphy, Katie McCarthy, Christina Dring, Sophie Liston, Lauren Egbuloniu, Nadine Seward, Laura Shine, Sarah McKevitt

DLR Waves

18 August 2020; Fiona Donnelly poses for a portrait before a DLR Waves training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Last Season: 6th

Key Player: Fiona Donnelly

One To Watch: Kate Mooney

There is an excitement buzzing around the DLR Waves squad as they prepare to kick off the 2021 season.

Manager Graham Kelly has reacted to last year's disappointing sixth-place finish by bolstering the defence and adding a striker who should give them a different dimension to their play. It results in DLR having a very balanced squad.

The profile of the team has not changed; they are still a young, hungry side. Yet the additions of League winners like Louise Corrigan and Jessica Gleeson can only help strengthen their backline.

Last year saw goalkeeper Eve Badana pull off heroics and earn a spot in the Team of the Season, but Kelly will surely want the focus to be on his attacking players this time and that means service will have to be provided to Kate Mooney, Carla McManus, Katie Malone and Kerri Letmon.

It is the arrival of Mooney, from Shelbourne, that really stands out. She is a difficult player for opposition defenders to handle and can be a leading light for a team stacked with midfielders who turn the ball over quickly and can transition into attack.

Manager: Graham Kelly

Backroom Staff: John Sullivan (Assistant Manager), Aoibh Hall (Coach), Colum Tinsley (Goalkeeping Coach), Emma Whelan, Stacey Nesbitt (Physio)

Players In: Rugile Auskalnyte, Rebekah Carroll, Louise Corrigan, Jessica Gleeson, Niamh Barnes, Kate Mooney

Players Out: Erica Turner, Roisin McGovern, Bobbi Downer, Aimee Maher, Sinead Gaynor, Mel Clarke, Orla Casey, Caroline Healy

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Eve Badana, Rugile Auskalnyte

Defenders: Nicole Keogh, Aoife Brophy, Oleta Griffin, Rebekah Carroll, Louise Corrigan, Jessica Gleeson, Katie Burdis, Niamh Prior

Midfielders: Ciara Maher, Nadine Clare, Fiona Donnelly, Rachel Doyle, Avril Bierley, Niamh Barnes, Catherine Cronin, Shauna Carroll

Forwards: Katie Malone, Kerri Letmon, Carla McManus, Kate Mooney

Galway WFC

15 August 2020; Lynsey Mckey of Galway WFC has her shot closed down by Rugile Auskalnyte of Bohemians during the Women's National League match between Bohemians and Galway WFC at Oscar Traynor Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Last Season: 5th

Key Player: Lynsey McKey

One To Watch: Rachel Kearns

There is a feeling that Galway WFC will remind the other eight teams in the League just how good they can be this season.

Billy Clery's side had a stop-start campaign in 2020, but that is in the past now and the focus must be on what is ahead. That is why the addition of Dave Bell to the backroom staff is a major coup - he is one of the best coaches in the country and led Shelbourne to runners-up spot last year.

Retaining the services of midfielder Savannah McCarthy is another positive for a Galway squad that suddenly looks more mature - bringing back Ruth Fahy helps in that regard but the emergence of Shauna Brennan and Therese Kinnevey last term also suggest they do not need time to allow players to find their feet.

There is a Slovenian goalkeeper and a Swiss centre forward amongst their ranks, but the spotlight might just follow Rachel Kearns for the majority of this season. The former Castlebar Celtic player is supremely talented and can emerge as a real leader for this team.

It will be interesting to see if Chloe Moloney can break into the starting line-up after the Clare native joined from Peamount United. She has what it takes to become a senior Republic of Ireland international but needs game-time and Keara Cormican, Shauna Fox and Fahy might be ahead of her in the queue at centre-back.

Manager: Billy Clery Backroom

Staff: Dave Bell (Assistant Manager), Mazz Sweeney (First-Team Coach), Tom Lally (Goalkeeping Coach), Alana Moran (Analyst), John Devlin (Equipment Manager)

Players In: Maja Zajc, Trish Fennelly, Ruth Fahy, Chloe Moloney, Peggy Ford, Rachel Kearns, Abbie Callanan, Aoibheann Costello, Kaya-Lily Pottinger, Elena van Niekerk, Saoirse Healy, Anna Fahey

Players Out: Amanda Budden, Abbiegayle Royanne, Ria McPhilbin, Lucia Lobato, Meabh de Burca, Rachel Baynes, Jamie Turrentine, Aoife Lynagh, Kelsey Munroe, Aislinn Meaney

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Maja Zajc, Trish Fennelly, Peggy Ford

Defenders: Therese Kinnevey, Aoife Walsh, Shauna Fox, Keara Cormican, Ruth Fahy, Chloe Moloney, Shauna Brennan, Kate Slevin

Midfielders: Savannah McCarthy, Chloe Singleton, Rachel Kearns, Sinead Donovan, Tessa Mullins, Aoibheann Costello

Forwards: Aoife Thompson, Lynsey McKey, Elle O'Flaherty, Kaya-Lily Pottinger, Elena van Niekerk, Saoirse Healy, Anna Fahey, Abbie Callanan

Peamount United

21 November 2020; Karen Duggan of Peamount United celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's National League match between Peamount United and Shelbourne at PRL Park in Greenogue, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Last Season: 1st

Key Player: Karen Duggan

One To Watch: Becky Watkins

More of the same will be the simple message from the Peamount United camp for 2021.

Double champions has a nice ring to it. Back-to-back double champions sounds even better. And that is what the Dublin outfit are aiming for with manager James O'Callaghan sticking, largely, with the same squad.

Some people might raise concern that they have only signed two new players - both stepping up from the club's Under-17 team - and they have lost significant depth at the centre-back position, but they are still loaded with talented options all over the pitch.

O'Callaghan has been making moves like a Chess Grandmaster with last year's introduction of Sadhbh Doyle, Alannah McEvoy and Becky Watkins meaning he has three young players who already clocked up significant minutes last season. Plus there is the return to full fitness of Tiegan Ruddy and the promotion of Della Doherty.

Oh and let's not forget some of their more experienced players like Claire Walsh, Karen Duggan, Dora Gorman, Áine O'Gorman, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Stephanie Roche - all players who have regularly pulled on the Republic of Ireland jersey.

Manager: James O'Callaghan

Backroom Staff: Vinnie Patterson (Assistant Manager), Emma Donohue (Coach / Analyst), Derek Masterson (Goalkeeping Coach), Barbara Ryan-Doyle (Equipment Manager), Aaron Fattore (Physio / Strength & Conditioning Coach), Darren Ryan-Doyle (Analyst)

Players In: Chloe Smullen, Orla Fitzpatrick

Players Out: Niamh Farrelly, Louise Corrigan, Chloe Moloney, Niamh Barnes, Naima Chemaou, Sarah McKevitt

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Naoisha McAloon, Niamh Reid-Burke

Defenders: Lauryn O’Callaghan, Claire Walsh, Della Doherty, Dearbhaile Beirne, Chloe Smullen

Midfielders: Lucy McCartan, Tiegan Ruddy, Karen Duggan, Sadhbh Doyle, Dora Gorman, Megan Smyth-Lynch, Orla Fitzpatrick

Forwards: Alannah McEvoy, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Aine O’Gorman, Louise Masterson, Becky Watkins, Stephanie Roche

Shelbourne

26 September 2020; Ciara Grant of Shelbourne in action against Lucy McCartan of Peamount United during the Women's National League match between Shelbourne and Peamount at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Last Season: 2nd

Key Player: Ciara Grant

One To Watch: Jessica Stapleton

Shelbourne will approach the 2021 season with a fresh determination to finish ahead of the rest, knowing full well that they went so close last year.

There has been a change in the dug-out with Noel King replacing Dave Bell and he will bring his own ideas to the job. Already, he has shaped an exciting squad with some shrewd signings in Amanda Budden, Jessica Stapleton, Rachael Baynes and Saoirse Noonan.

The off-season was lit up by the news of Noonan leaving Cork City to join The Reds. It is a move that significantly strengthens last year's runners-up and could just propel her into the Republic of Ireland senior team reckoning - she is being closely monitored by manager Vera Pauw at present.

Shels will need to find the best position for Noonan to excel in. Perhaps it will be as false 9 or a playmaking No 10. Or maybe linking up with Noelle Murray, who remains one of the League's best attackers. Or it could see her push wide to make space for Emily Whelan. Whatever the final decision, it's nice for King to have so many options.

In fact, the manager's toughest job will be picking his team. A look at the players available to him will make anyone else in the League envious, but he knows that it's all about getting them to click as a unit and finding a way to win games. This should be a big year for Shels.

Manager: Noel King

Backroom Staff: Joey Malone (Assistant Manager), Steve Williams (Goalkeeping Coach), Davy O’Connor (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Ciaran King (Analyst)

Players In: Amanda Budden, Sophie Lenehan, Jessica Stapleton, Rachel Baynes, Chloe Mustaki, Rebecca Creagh, Saoirse Noonan

Players Out: Rachael Kelly, Amanda McQuillan, Jessica Gleeson, Isibeal Atkinson, Jenny McDade, Rebecca Cooke, Kate Mooney, Niamh McLaughlin

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Amanda Budden, Sophie Lenehan Defenders: Jessica Gargan, Jessica Stapleton, Pearl Slattery, Chloe Mustaki, Leah Doyle, Mia Dodd, Courtney Higgins

Midfielders: Jamie Finn, Alex Kavanagh, Jessica Ziu, Rachel Graham, Ciara Grant, Taylor White, Rachel Baynes, Rebecca Creagh, Ella O'Connell

Forwards: Emily Whelan, Noelle Murray, Saoirse Noonan

Treaty United

8 March 2021; Aoife Horgan during a Treaty United portrait session ahead of the 2021 SSE Airtricity Women's National League season at University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Last Season: 8th

Key Player: Aoife Horgan

One To Watch: Olivia Gibson

The winds of change have swept through Jackman Park with Niall Connolly stepping in as manager to replace Dave Rooney for the 2021 season.

The UEFA A Licence coach is widely considered to be an exciting talent who deserved a break. Well now he has that opportunity to do things his way by leading a young Treaty United squad into their second season in the League.

There have been some changes to the roster too with the experienced duo of Marie Curtin and Maggie Duncliffe no longer available, but the recruiting of Jesse Mendez and Olivia Gibson should help in freshening things up.

Scoring goals wasn't as big of a problem last season as many might have feared it would be - they outscored four other teams. However, they cannot solely rely on Aoife Horgan and Gillian Keenan to supply in this area, the entire team needs to contribute.

Some may say that Treaty will want to climb up the table this season, but every team starts off at the same point so there are no fixed positions to begin with. This is a fresh start for the Limerick side and that is exactly what Connolly will want in order to make his mark.

Manager: Niall Connolly

Backroom Staff: Sean Russell (First-Team Coach), Marie Curtin (Coach), John-Paul Buckley (Goalkeeping Coach), Ronan Mangan (Strength & Conditioning Coach), David Doody (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Aoife Gibbons (Performance Coach), Craig Reddan (Athletic Therapist), Jack O'Sullivan (Analyst)

Players In: Jesse Mendez, Anna Shanagher, Eimear Carey, Emma Costello, Olivia Gibson, Alana Roddy

Players Out: Karen Connolly, Marie Curtin, Laura Kavanagh, Maggie Duncliffe, Chloe Connolly Squad Goalkeepers: Michaela Mitchell, Medbh Ryan

Defenders: Anna Shine, Anna Shanagher, Clodagh Doherty, Alannah Mitchell, Eimear Carey, Shannon Parbat, Alana Roddy, Eve O'Sullivan

Midfielders: Emma Costelloe, Jenna Slattery, Maura Shine, Jesse Mendez, Lauren Keane, Tara O'Gorman, Olivia Gibson, Esra Kangal

Forwards: Aine Walsh, Gillian Keenan, Aoife Cronin, Cara Griffin, Rebecca Horgan, Aoife Horgan

Wexford Youths

26 September 2020; Kylie Murphy of Wexford Youths during the Women's National League match between Wexford Youths and Cork City at Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Last Season: 3rd

Key Player: Kylie Murphy

One To Watch: Lynn Marie Grant

A title challenge will be top of the agenda for Wexford Youths as they set out their targets for the 2021 season.

There is more than enough experience in their changing room - crucially many of those know what it takes to go all of the way - and manager Tom Elmes has added some extra options that provides some much-needed squad depth.

The additions of Kim Flood and Lynn Marie Grant are quite clever; two players returning to the League with a desire to succeed yet they bring none of the baggage or nerves that an untested rookie might.

Of course everything that Wexford do well goes through captain Kylie Murphy and that should not change. The midfielder is still exceptional and she showed last season that she can bring others, like Ellen Molloy, into play with her passing and clever way of creating space.

Having lost three games at home last season, Elmes will want to turn Ferrycarrig Park into a fortress. And he will also be asking for more goals, which is where Lauren Kelly, Sinead Taylor and Vanessa Ogbonna should come alive.

Manager: Tom Elmes

Backroom Staff: Stephen Quinn (Assistant Manager), Adejide Alawiye (First-Team Coach), Gary Brown (Goalkeeping Coach), Nigel Fitzharris (Physio), Eddie Cullen (Equipment Manager), Sean Doyle (Performance Analyst)

Players In: Kim Flood, Kate O'Regan, Freya de Mange, Lynn Marie Grant

Players Out: Blessing Kingsley

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ciamh Dollard, Sally Kelly, Maeve Williams

Defenders: Breda Cushen, Orlaith Conlon, Lauren Dwyer, Lynn Craven, Ciara Rossiter, Doireann Fahey, Nicola Sinnott, Fiona Ryan, Kate O'Regan

Midfielders: Aoife Slattery, Kylie Murphy, Edel Kennedy, Aisling Frawley, Aoibheann Clancy, Ellen Molloy, Kira Bates Crosbie, Freya de Mange, Kim Flood

Forwards: Lauren Kelly, Sinead Taylor, Vanessa Ogbonna, Lynn Marie Grant