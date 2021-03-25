Did Stephen Kenny get the big calls wrong on Wednesday night?

Both Liam Brady and Brian Kerr felt Stephen Kenny erred in his team selection for last night's 3-2 World Cup qualification defeat in Serbia.

Ireland are now playing catch-up after the first game in their bid to secure at least a play-off, Luxembourg, for next year’s showpiece in Qatar, with Saturday’s game against fourth seeds taking on even more significance.

Like his Serb counterpart Dragan Stojkovic, Kenny sprung a number of surprises in his starting team. Former Ireland captain Brady and manager Kerr each believes poor calls were made in key areas.

For Brady, the sharpness uncapped Gavin Bazunu’s has built up through his run of games on loan at Rochdale United from Manchester City should have shaded his selection in goal ahead of Mark Travers, the Bournemouth stopper who hasn’t played his loan move to Swindon Town was halted six weeks ago.

Brady also thought Shane Duffy deserved to retain his place in front of Ciarán Clark, while his namesake Robbie was a better bet than Jayson Molumby in midfield.

Kerr, who managed Ireland from 2003-2005, was puzzled by the choice of Aaron Connolly up front, who had to be substituted on 68 minutes suffering with cramp.

“I'd be a little bit critical of team selection,” Brady told RTÉ. “I think inexperience let us down badly.

“One with the goalkeeper, who I think he had a bit of a bad game.

"Although Stephen Kenny didn't have a great deal to select from but I'm just wondering whether (Gavin) Bazunu would have been the better choice. Young Travers looked nervous right from the start. (Dusan) Tadic nearly beat him at a corner kick when he was in a bad position.

"Young Bazunu is playing a lot of games for Rochdale while Travers is hardly playing.

“I don't see them in training and things like that. I know Gavin Bazunu a little bit and he seems to have a very strong character. It's certainly something (Kenny) is going to look at.

"And I think the leaving of (Shane) Duffy out of the team had a big bearing on the result. (Ciaran) Clark got done on headers for two of the goals and I don't think Duffy would have lost those.

“We didn't have any threat at corner kicks, there were six and no Duffy in the team.

"I didn't rate Molumby in the game, apart from making some fouls. Josh Cullen did well and Alan Browne started the game very well.

"These are lads who I don't believe will be playing at the top level of football.

"We need to be realistic and (Kenny) has had a very hard time of it and I appreciate that and it's been very difficult for him.

“So on the style of play, I’d give a thumbs up, but on the team selection I'd be a little bit critical.

“Let's hope we have a good World Cup campaign and really give that second spot a good go, then we'll be the judge of Stephen Kenny at the end of that."

Kerr insisted the FAI cannot afford to allow this campaign to be used solely for transition.

Kenny, who stepped up from the U21 post 12 months ago, has spoken of the challenge Ireland face in trying to qualify. Top seeds Portugal opened their campaign last night by beating Azerbaijan 1-0 and are hotly tipped to win the group, leaving Serbia and Ireland scrapping for runners-up and a play-off route to Asia.

“We cannot afford to write off this World Cup to say ‘we lost 3-2 but we’re playing lovely ball’,” Kerr reasoned on Virgin Media Sport.

“The World Cup is on in Qatar next year and do we just say ‘ah well, the results are not that important, we’ll wait till the 2026 World Cup?’ If they do, I wouldn’t agree with them. Everybody needs the inspiration of joyous days.

“Unfortunately, the whole income for Irish football revolves around the performances of the international team when we’re allowed to have people in the stadium, tickets sales and the commercial end of it.

“For that reason, to enthuse the public and sponsors, we need the international team winning games. You can’t keep going with a situation where you’re losing games.

“The first qualifier is very important. I always believe the first match is everything. Stephen will say there’s 27 points to play.

“This was a great opportunity because their manager started with the wrong team.

“We were beaten in a match where our inadequacies were exposed.

“Some of them are because the goalkeeper hasn’t played matches and didn’t play particularly well.

“He had a choice to play Molumby and Connolly, who both haven’t played much, and he started both.

“To me, Molumby did okay but ran out of steam and went off. Connolly didn’t have a good game at all. I didn’t think he did enough for us. I felt he wasn’t running well from early in the match.”

Kerr doesn’t accept the view that Kenny is a prime mover when it comes to the style of the Ireland team.

“I agree about the style we’re trying to play but other managers have played like that before,” he contended.

“There were times in other managers’ reigns when we played good football and won matches playing good football. That shouldn’t be forgotten. I thought when we played Italy at Euro 2016 that there would be a little bit of a revolution in terms of Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady getting on the ball, James McCarthy building up the play.

“It didn’t work out that way and I’m not quite sure that was because of the managers or players."