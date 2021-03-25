Where in the World Cup? Norway protest, brilliant De Bruyne, Dutch disaster, Hammer hat-trick, France fail to convince

Group A: Portugal 1 Azerbaijan 0

In Ireland's group, Portugal produced a rusty display at home to Azerbaijan on Wednesday but still made a winning start with a 1-0 victory in Turin.

Maksim Medvedev fumbled the ball into his own net after a mix-up with goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev to break the deadlock in the 37th minute of a game moved to Juventus’ stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel to Portugal.

Portugal dominated possession but could not break down Azerbaijan again despite having 29 attempts on goal, 14 of which hit the target.

All-time scorer Cristiano Ronaldo had eight attempts on goal but had a frustrating evening at his home stadium for the second time in four games after Juventus’ shock 1-0 defeat by Serie A strugglers Benevento on Sunday.

Ronaldo went closest with a late free kick which was tipped away by keeper Mahammadaliyev, who was kept busy all evening and repelled second-half efforts from substitutes Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix.

Portugal visit Serbia on Saturday in their next Group A game while Azerbaijan face World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar in a friendly before hosting Serbia in their second qualifier.

Group A 'friendly': Qatar 1 Luxembourg 0

Qatar striker Mohammed Muntari’s first-half goal helped the 2022 World Cup hosts beat 10-man Luxembourg 1-0 in an international friendly at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Hungary on Wednesday.

Felix Sanchez’s side went ahead in the 12th minute through Muntari’s side-footed shot. Luxembourg’s Aldin Skenderovic was dismissed following a second yellow card in the 87th minute.

Qatar, who have qualified automatically for the World Cup and must rely on friendly games to prepare for the tournament, have been included as a guest team in Group A.

The move mirrors the approach taken by France for the 2016 European Championship that they hosted. Qatar’s matches will not count towards the qualification process and will be categorised as friendly internationals.

They will play against whichever team has a free date on a given matchday in Group A - which includes Portugal, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg and Ireland.

Group G: Gibraltar 0 Norway 3

Norway’s players marked the start of their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by protesting against the gulf state’s alleged treatment of workers before kick off in their opening match against Gibraltar on Wednesday.

The Norway side, including Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, wore t-shirts saying ‘Human rights - on and off the pitch’ as they lined up for the game, which they went on to win 3-0.

Norway have one of their best chances in recent memory to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998 but a movement to boycott the tournament, started by top-flight club Tromso, has recently gathered pace in the country.

Tromso have asked the Norwegian soccer federation to consider boycotting the World Cup following an investigation by British newspaper The Guardian which claimed 6,500 migrant workers have died in work-related accidents since the tournament was awarded to Qatar in 2010.

Responding to the Guardian report, Qatar’s government said a “very small percentage” of over 1.4 million expatriates in the state had passed away between 2011 and 2019.

The government’s statement said it had taken steps to improve health and safety of workers in the last two decades and had imposed punishments on business owners who violated safety standards.

Arsenal's on-loan Real Madrid star Odegaard was substituted at half-time with an injury but Norway coach Stale Solbakken confirmed it was not serious.

Group G: Turkey 4 Netherlands 2

Turkey negotiated their toughest World Cup qualifying group game very well with a stunning 4-2 victory over the Netherlands, their coach Senol Gunes said.

Veteran captain Burak Yilmaz scored a hat-trick to inspire Turkey’s impressive home success at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

“This was the first and also the most important game on the way to Qatar,” Gunes, who was coach when Turkey reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2002, told a news conference.

“We really played at the top level, we did exactly what we had to do and what the game demanded of us. We managed to disrupt the attacking game of the Netherlands.

“But we also gave away something, we will have to look at that,” he said of two goals conceded in a two-minute spell in the second half as the Dutch threatened a comeback, reducing the deficit to one goal after going 3-0 down just after the interval.

The 35-year-old Yilmaz agreed with his coach.

“It was very important to start like this, we see the Netherlands as our biggest competitor,” he said. “We are happy and proud but we need to forget this victory as soon as possible, because tomorrow the focus must be on the game with Norway.”

Turkey play Norway in neutral Malaga on Saturday before hosting Latvia on Tuesday in the third of their qualifiers this month.

Defeat was a terrible blow for the Netherlands, coach Frank de Boer admitted.

“This is a very bad result and a blow, but it was only the first of the 10 qualifiers that we will play so we now have to make sure we don’t drop any more points. They were a good opponent, but certainly not one that we had to lose to,” De Boer told Dutch television after the Group G match.

“We knew that they are on the lookout for counter-attacks and their first goal was a textbook example of that. We needed to foul so that they could not make the transition but that did not happen.”

De Boer also bemoaned the pace of the Dutch play.

“It seemed like we were not that aggressive or alert, but we certainly had good opportunities ourselves,” he said.

“We have to keep up the positivity, however, because things can change fast in football. We have to turn on the switch and with the experience of the boys I’m sure they will do just that.

“We think this is terrible, but I’m not standing here with tears in my eyes. We must do much better,” he added.

The Netherlands continue their campaign at home to Latvia on Saturday and Gibraltar away on Tuesday.

Group D: France 1 Ukraine 1

The world champions kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign in unconvincing fashion as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Ukraine.

Antoine Griezmann put France in front in the first half with a brilliant strike, only for defender Presnel Kimpembe to hand the visitors a point with an own goal after the break.

The result left Didier Deschamps’s side and Ukraine level with Finland and Bosnia in Group D after they drew 2-2 in the other game.

Les Bleus next face Kazakhstan and Bosnia away, on Sunday and Wednesday.

“Of course I can’t be satisfied. We had chances to increase our advantage and we didn’t take them,” Deschamps said.

“But let’s be honest after the break we did not exactly threaten them.”

Ukraine struggled, not managing a single shot on target, and coach Andriy Shevchenko was satisfied with the result.

“It was a good game for us. I want to congratulate the players for their efforts today, for managing to stop a team with so much talents like France,” he said.

“The plan worked and it’s a very good result for us.”

France dominated possession and went ahead on 19 minutes as Griezmann whipped a delightful shot into the far top corner from the edge of the box.

It put Griezmann up to joint fourth with David Trezeguet in the list of France’s all-time top scorers with 34 goals. Thierry Henry is top with 51.

Group E: Belgium 3 Wales 1

Gareth Bale blamed "sloppy mistakes" for Wales' defeat in their opening qualifier to Belgium.

Wales led through Harry Wilson's superb 10th-minute opener - the product of a sweeping 17-pass move and Bale's brilliant through ball - before Belgium fought back to win 3-1 in a manner befitting the world's number one team.

Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku, from the penalty spot, were on target as Belgium avenged their Euro 2016 quarter-final defeat to Wales in Leuven.

"It was great to get an early goal. We felt we were set up well, our game plan was going well," Bale told Sky Sports after Wales' first competitive defeat in 12 games.

"A few sloppy mistakes let them back in. We know they are a great side and they've got great players. When you do make mistakes you get punished.

"We went into half-time 2-1 down and still in the game. We came out second half and made a few tiny changes tactically and we were in the game for large parts.

"Neither team created too many chances, especially clear cut. We're disappointed to lose, but we knew it was going to be difficult here and we have to take the positives out of this into the next games."

Group H Malta 1 Russia 3

Contrary to social media stunts, there was no Cork AUL involvement in this game, as Russia beat Malta 3-1, ending a six-match winless streak, to kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Captain Artyom Dzyuba opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the Group H match at Malta’s Ta’Qali National Stadium with a low drive from the centre of the box.

Brazilian-born Mario Fernandes put Russia up 2-0 at halftime with a drive from the right side of the box that breezed under Maltese goalkeeper Henry Bonello’s left arm in the 35th minute. Substitute Alexander Sobolev added another goal in the final minutes of the match.

Malta’s Joseph Mbong had narrowed Russia’s lead in the 56th minute by beating goalkeeper Anton Shunin with a strike under the crossbar.

Russia, hosts of the 2018 World Cup, next face Slovenia on Saturday while Malta will take on Slovakia.

If they qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Russia will compete without their flag or anthem as part of a punishment for Moscow providing doctored laboratory data to international anti-doping authorities.

Group E: Estonia 2 Czech Republic 6

A Tomas Soucek hat-trick helped the Czech Republic to storm back from an early deficit to thrash Estonia 6-2 and kick off their World Cup qualification campaign in style.

Estonia, who hosted the Group E qualifier in Poland due to COVID-19 restrictions in the Baltic nation, opened the scoring against the run of play in the 12th minute when Rauno Sappinen slid a low shot past Czech goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka.

The Czechs equalized six minutes later on a short-range Patrik Schick volley before Antonin Barak netted to give the visitors the lead and Soucek nabbed a brace to round out the first-half scoring.

The West Ham midfielder completed his hat-trick in the 48th minute when he tapped the ball into an empty net after the keeper was pulled out of position to give the visitors a 5-1 lead.

Jakub Jankto extended the lead in the 56th minute before Henri Anier pulled back a late goal for Estonia. The Czechs face a stiffer challenge on Saturday when they host Belgium, who beat Wales 3-1 in their Group E opener.