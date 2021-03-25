Stephen Kenny: 'We have watched the incident back and it was a blatant penalty'

Stephen Kenny bemoaned a “blatant penalty” call going against his Ireland side at a critical stage after Serbia claimed a 3-2 victory in Wednesday’s opening World Cup qualifier.

A second-half brace from substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic proved decisive in Belgrade but the Ireland boss highlighted the refusal of Italian referee Davide Massa to penalise Stefan Mitrovic for a challenge on Aaron Connolly as pivotal to the game’s complexion.

“We have watched the incident back and it was a blatant penalty,” fumed Kenny afterwards.

“That's a penalty to go 2-1 up and we're not losing the game at 2-1, that's for sure.

“We're not saying we would have won it but I didn't see us losing it.”

Kenny didn’t accept that Serbia, ranked 12 spots ahead of above 42nd place Ireland in the Fifa standings, were the superior side on the night.

European champions Portugal are deemed certs to claim the one automatic ticket to next year’s showpiece in Qatar and runners-up only guarantees entry into the play-offs, where two victories are required. Hence the importance of extracting points from second seeds Serbia.

He said: “On the night, it was quite an evenly balanced game overall. Are we asking if Serbia are better for us? There wasn't much in the game and obviously the second goal was crucial overall. We conceded that from our kick-out and then going 3-1 down was a kick in the teeth.

“Before we conceded that second goal, we had quite a few attacks and Matt Doherty overlapped and pulled a cross back. The other incident was where Aaron was fouled. We had quite a bit of positive play.

“It hurts to lose the game. Serbia are a good team, with lots of excellent attacking players, but we feel disappointed.”

Ireland must beat fourth seeds Luxembourg to try keep at least on the coat-tails of Serbia before their campaign breaks until September’s triple header against Portugal away before Azerbaijan and Serbia come to Dublin.

Whether Kenny persists with the new approach of three centre-backs remains to be seen but based on the feedback of man-of-the-match Alan Browne, who put Ireland ahead, it’s preferable for the players.

“Even though we lost the game, we thought it worked quite well,” Kenny reasoned.

“Seamus Coleman was brilliant at the back, marshalled the defence really well and the midfield were brave.

“Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby were taking the ball in very tight areas on the half turn.

“Alan Browne makes brilliant runs and the front three were a threat all night, you would feel.

“Ciaran Clark being available for the first time gives us a balance on the left side of the defence.

“That helps having a left-footed player in the back three.