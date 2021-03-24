Euro wrap: Portugal scrape home, France held

Group A favourites Portugal had a first own-goal to thank for a 1-0 victory over Azerbaijan night.

Christiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva started in a strong Portuguese attack, with Bruno Fernandes coming off the bench at half-time.

But they had to rely on a fortunate breakthrough goal after 36 minutes. Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves was initially credited with the goal but the Azerbaijan keeper punched the ball into the net off his skipper Maksim Medvedev.

Ireland’s weekend opponents Luxembourg went down 1-0 to Qatar in the first of the friendlies with the World Cup hosts all the teams in Ireland’s group must play.

Qatar took an early lead through Muhammed Muntari after a mistake from the Luxembourg defence paved the way for AlMoez Ali to find his teammate.

Luxembourg did have their chances, hitting the bar once, however they were unable to find an equaliser.

Elsewhere, Wales suffered an opening defeat as Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliance proved the difference in a 3-1 win for Belgium in Leuven.

Harry Wilson stunned Belgium with a superbly-crafted 10th-minute goal, but the star-studded hosts were soon ahead as De Bruyne fired home from distance and then played a major part as Thorgan Hazard’s header gave them the lead.

Romelu Lukaku sealed victory for Group E favourites Belgium with a 73rd-minute penalty after Chris Mepham had needlessly brought down Dries Mertens.

World champions France kicked off their campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Ukraine at the Stade de France.

Antoine Griezmann scored in stunning fashion midway through the first period.

The hosts had opportunities to add to their advantage, but Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud each sent efforts over.

A huge slice of misfortune then saw France punished 12 minutes after the restart when Serhiy Sydorchuk’s wayward shot earned a huge deflection off Presnel Kimpembe and crept into the net.

Les Bleus reclaimed complete control but could not force a winner.

Veteran captain Burak Yilmaz netted a hat-trick as Turkey saw off a late rally from the Netherlands to secure a 4-2 home victory in Group G.

Yilmaz opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a deflected shot followed by a penalty 20 minutes later at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium to put the Turks 2-0 up at halftime.

The game looked to be effectively over when Hakan Calhanoglu added the third a few seconds into the second half but two goals in as many minutes from Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong gave the Dutch hope of a late comeback. Their momentum was ended, however, by a stunning free kick from Yilmaz that completed his hat-trick and secured the points for Turkey.