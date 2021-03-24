David Sneyd: Time is needed, but this won't quite provide breathing space

If there was a sense of catharsis that came with Alan Browne’s superb opening goal, feelings of pleasure at how the Republic of Ireland were acquitting themselves quickly dissipated as Serbia’s superior class told.

For 68 minutes of this opening World Cup qualifier, Stephen Kenny’s side operated perfectly within the parameters he had established.

All it took for things to come crashing down around them was a slight misstep by goalkeeper Mark Travers. The 21-year-old, third choice behind the injured Darren Randolph and Caoimhin Kelleher, failed to retreat quick enough when Dusan Tadic slid a first-time pass through for substitute Aleksandr Mitrovic.

The Fulham forward spotted the opportunity to try his luck with a lob and he executed it perfectly.

Small margins and big consequences.

Seven minutes later and Mitrovic again proved lethal, peeling off the back of Ciaran Clark to deftly fire a header past Travers.

Tadic the tormentor was the provider extraordinaire once more.

He departed the action soon after and his work seemed done until James Collins’s consolation provided a late bit of drama. Serbia welcome Portugal to Belgrade at the weekend.

But there was no final act to assuage the inevitable criticism that will come the way of the Ireland boss.

He is now the first manager to oversee an opening day defeat in World Cup qualifying since 1976. Without a win in nine games the Dubliner simply must get that monkey off his back when Luxembourg come to Dublin on Saturday.

What he can at least glean from this defeat is another template to work with in terms of formation. The decision to drop Shane Duffy when a 3-5-2 system was used for the first time will come under scrutiny.

Especially as his replacement at the heart of the defence, Dara O’Shea, reacted late to the danger for Serbia’s opener through Dusan Vlahovic.

Duffy has been guilty of such lapses himself in the past and, for the most part, there was a balance to the defence that provided a structure to work from.

Kenny spoke in the build-up of how Duffy’s torrid time on loan at Celtic could not be ignored.

“Shane, his life is sort of being dissected at the moment. The microscope is on him, in relation to every aspect of his performances. Sometimes players get a move and for some reason it doesn’t work out.

“You mustn’t forget his form for Brighton in the Premier League, and for Ireland. He was twice named International Player of the Year.

Those performances don’t leave you overnight. These are things we have to consider.

That was all taken into account and the reasoned decision was it was best to leave him on the bench with a three-man central defence of Seamus Coleman, O’Shea and Clark.

When trying to source some positivity from the first year of his reign, the reference point for Kenny has continued to be the performance against Slovakia last October. This can provide a little bit more.

That Ireland ultimately lost that Euro 2020 playoff semi-final on penalties only highlights the meagre return from his first eight games.

This one, the ninth, provided further indications of improvement but it will only be a perfect 10 if Kenny can finally lead this team to a victory on Saturday.

Buried within the frustration of this winless run, there also seems to be an understanding of the varying circumstances that have hampered Kenny’s attempts at early success with his overhaul.

Squads decimated by Covid-19, as well as injuries, cannot simply be discounted on a whim. Yet neither should considered, reasoned criticism of what happens on the pitch.

It is obvious that time is required, whether Kenny delivers enough progress to be granted it will become clearer in the months to come. Results like this one in Belgrade don’t quite provide the breathing space needed for Kenny to go about his business peacefully.

The screeches of flaccid anger and pessimism from certain quarters should be dulled a little considering Kenny’s bold selection looked to provide hope of improvement for the campaign ahead.

But as the last number of months have laid bare, they will simply remain dormant until the merest crack allows for the next eruption of indignation at the direction in which Kenny is taking Irish football.