Player ratings: Callum Robinson best on show for Ireland

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Mark Travers 5. With both Darren Randolph and Caoimhin Kelleher injured, it was the Kildare man’s first competitive start for Ireland. Had little to do in the first period bar pick the ball out of the net for Dušan Vlahović’s equaliser. But was out of position when chipped by Aleksandar Mitrovic from distance in the 68th minute. Nothing he could do for Serbia’s third score.

Seamus Coleman 6. It was the first start for his country in 17 months by the returning skipper. Played on the right of the back-three. Defend well for the most part. Dealt with Serbia balls down the channels well.

Dara O’Shea 6. The West Brom defender was selected in the heart of the Irish rearguard in just his fifth cap. He read the game well, stepping in to tackles in a timely fashion. But was caught out for the first goal by Vlahović’s run.

Ciaran Clark 5. Got the nod at the left of the back-three ahead of Shane Duffy for the Newcastle defender’s first Irish appearance since 2019. Lost the aerial battle with Dusan Tadic as the Serbs made it 1-1. Was again outjumped for Mitrovic’s second score.

Matt Doherty 6. With Coleman back in the side, the Spurs player started wide right in the 3-5-2 formation – a position he seems more suited to than full-back. Did not get forward enough up the flank. When he did, the Dubliner did it well.

Alan Browne 7. After seven games without a goal (678 minutes), the Preston midfielder finally ended that unwanted record by heading to the net in the 19th minute for his second international goal. He actually won the ball back to start the move. That was the highlight as he – like his team-mates – lost their way in the second period.

Jayson Molumby 6. The on-loan at Preston player was deployed in front of the back three in the holding midfield role. The Waterford native retained possession and passed the ball well. Replaced by Jeff Hendrick with half an hour to go.

Josh Cullen 6. The diminutive midfielder showed he liked to get stuck in with several well-timed tackles. Broke play up well. Some neat passes. But was over-run in the middle of the park as Serbia took control after the interval.

Enda Stevens 6. Started as the left-wing back. The Sheffield United defender was pivotal in Brown’s goal when finding Callum Robinson.

Moved to the left of the back-three when Stephen Kenny made three substitutes with 11 minutes to go.

Callum Robinson 7. Ireland’s best player on show. With little game time at West Brom since early February, the winger started in the 10 just off Aaron Connolly. Lifted a lovely cross up for Brown to head in. Was bright drifting through the channels.

Aaron Connolly 6. The Brighton striker shook off a rib injury to start up front – as the lone front man.

Denied a possible penalty by Stefan Mitrovic’s 52nd minute challenge. Taken off after 67 minutes with cramp with Shane Long coming on.

SUBS: Jeff Hendrick 5 (for Molumby 61 mins). The Dubliner had little impact on his 61st appearance for his country.

Shane Long 6 (for Connolly 67 mins). An 86th cap for his country. His persistence set-up James Collins to make it 3-2 late on.

James McClean 5 (for Robinson 79 mins). The Stoke player was not the super-sub he had been in the past.

Robbie Brady 6 (for Clark 79 mins). The Burnley man flicked on to find Long for Ireland’s second goal.

James Collins 6 (for Browne 79 mins). Had a simple tap-in for his second Irish senior goal.

NOT USED: Kieran O’Hara, Gavin Bazunu, Shane Duffy, Cyrus Christie, Darragh Lenihan, Daryl Horgan, Jason Knight.