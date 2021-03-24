'They had the freedom to play their own game': Better performance, but ultimately defeat for Ireland

Alan Browne admitted Ireland are better suited to the formation used in tonight's opening World Cup qualifier against Serbia, which ultimately ended in a 3-2 defeat.

Stephen Kenny waited until his ninth game to embrace the modern trend of deploying three centre-backs, thereby giving license to the wing-backs to raid from deep.

Browne made the most of the new system by heading Ireland ahead in Belgrade on 18 minutes, the second goal of the Corkman’s 12-cap international career.

The Preston North End midfielder suggested the players are more comfortable with the more liberal approach heading into Saturday’s must-win visit of Luxembourg.

“I would have preferred a decent result and bad performance,” Browne told RTÉ.

“There’s definitely more positives than negatives to take from that, especially given our previous results and performances. We haven’t really been good enough.

“We changed the shape today and it suited a lot of players. They had the freedom to play their own game.

“It does suit, in particular, Enda Stevens and Matt Doherty – probably Seamus Coleman too – and the rest of us are quite used to those positions. It is a system that suits the team and we could change shape if needed.

“Some players only had a day, or two maximum, to prepare for the game. Some people played on Sunday and there was a quick turnaround. It’s tough, especially with the travelling.”

Browne admitted fatigue caught up with him, leading to him leaving the fray early after Ireland fell 3-1 behind.

He added: “At 3-1, it’s tough to get back into the game and the gaffer probably wanted fresh legs.

“I was flat on my feet, I would have liked to stay on to get another chance but it was probably the right decision because we went and scored. All we needed was one more chance to try nick something but wasn’t to be.”

On ending Ireland’s 680-minute goal drought, the 25-year-old was philosophical, stating: “There were a few positives and that’s probably one of them.

“That’s what I like to do, get in the box, and having played with Callum in the past, I know he can stand up the ball to the back stick. I tried to time it well and fortunately I got my goal but I’d give it up for a good result.”

Captain Seamus Coleman added: "You’re always disappointed losing a game, especially after going 1-0 up.

"Obviously, we had a new system tonight and I thought we did it quite well.

"Ultimately if you concede three goals at this level, chances are you’ll lose the game. We played to play out from the back, doing it well at times but I thought we could have stayed a bit brave as the game went on."