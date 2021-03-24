Stephen Kenny must ensure Ireland's slump doesn’t descend into a crisis

In the city that doesn’t sleep, Ireland were caught napping too many times against Serbia to avoid arresting Stephen Kenny’s miserable year as manager.

Whether it was Dara O’Shea’s switching off to allowing Dušan Vlahović plunder the equaliser, Ciaran Clark getting blindsided by his former team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic or a kamikaze positioning by Mark Travers for the third, Ireland once against self-inflicted in Belgrade.

The thought of the malaise continuing beyond Saturday’s meeting with Luxembourg, beaten earlier by Qatar, doesn’t bear thinking about.

After a build-up dominated by withdrawals, Kenny manipulated the personnel himself by making some voluntary big calls.

Not since Martin O’Neill gambled to save his job by dropping four of his regulars for the must-win final Euro 2016 group match against Italy had an Ireland team undergone such a radical overhaul.

We must stretch back to October 2014 for Ireland’s class of 1992 – Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Shane Duffy – not to be part of a starting line-up in a competitive game.

The trio, all born within 30 days of each other, had emerged from that tournament as Ireland’s future. While Brady and Hendrick have struggled since, Duffy’s demise only began after he won back-to-back FAI Player of the Year gongs.

Dragan Stojkovic axed three of his 29-years-olds - Luka Milivojevic, Adem Ljajic, Nikola Maksimovic - from the original squad. Kenny waited until picking the team for his trio of the same age to suffer a similar fate.

The rationale behind the shake-up was two-fold. Firstly, as Scotland boss Steve Clarke solved his dilemma over left-backs Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney, Kenny finally accommodated his two right-backs.

Ireland simply cannot afford to be without either Seamus Coleman or Matt Doherty in their side when it comes to the serious business of trying to reach major tournaments.

Notwithstanding that factor, any defensive and offensive strategy against a Serbian side superior up front to defence required width.

Doherty and his opposite full-back Enda Stevens had made their name in the Premier League by operating as wing-backs and should have been deployed as such during Kenny’s blitz of eight matches last year.

It seemed Kenny had an aversion to the switch, not offering much encouragement when asked last July: “I actually played three centre-backs for my first ever game in management in 1998, Longford against Jim McLaughlin’s Dundalk at Oriel Park.

“That was a long time ago and I have switched to three at the back when chasing games. The back four was our strongest point during the last (Euros) campaign.”

That was a truism but tonight they were serrated once Serbia survived a shaky first hour.

For all the cockiness of the Balkan nation beforehand, they don’t possess the defensive record in recent years to imbue such confidence.

Over eight Euro qualifiers, they failed to keep a clean sheet, including four matches against Luxembourg and Lithuania.

Alan Browne took just 18 minutes to expose them again, rising high to plant a downward header from Callum Robinson’s cross, and late blunder gifted Ireland a second for James Collins out of nowhere.

Browne was Ireland’s best player on the night, delivering on his pre-match promise to finally step up at international level. His role as the advanced midfielder was crucial in pressing the hosts back. The Cork native was even dominant in the penalty area as Ireland withstood a barrage of seven corners in the opening half.

Unfortunately, the failure of rookie goalkeeper Mark Travers to catch any of those deliveries was ominous. Dusan Tadic came close to embarrassing him from one before Mitrovic profited from his walkabout to score what transpired to be the winner.

Kenny needs to ensure the slump doesn’t descend into a crisis in Saturday’s banana skin.