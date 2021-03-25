Treaty United bring Limerick pride back to the League of Ireland

After a 554-day absence, a Limerick club returns to the League of Ireland First Division this Sunday.

No mention is there of Limerick in the official club title, but look close enough at the Treaty United crest and there you’ll spot it. Barely noticeable, but present nonetheless.

Pride of place meant mention of Limerick had to be somehow achieved.

Treaty United, it is fair to say, is a project that spawned from Limerick FC’s struggles at the end of the 2019 season. The latter were hit with a 26-point deduction for having entered examinership and consequently, wound up bottom of the First Division table.

Limerick went without League of Ireland representation last season for the first time since 1937, but beavering away in the background was Conn Murray, a former chief executive of Limerick City and County Council, and the group of people he brought together to try and ensure a second season would not pass without Treaty involvement. Theirs was a fresh vision for football in Limerick and the midwest region.

Limerick United was the group’s initial working title, but that became a non-runner as Limerick FC chairman Pat O’Sullivan has the rights to that name.

Step forward Treaty United, first represented inside the whitewash by the club’s senior ladies during last season’s Women’s National League. The men follow suit this Sunday at the Carlisle Grounds before welcoming Wexford to Markets Field on April’s first Friday.

Securing use of the latter venue from Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership was an important step in coming through the “onerous” FAI licensing process and earning inclusion among the 10 First Division teams for the season soon to kick-off. Equally important was the sponsorship deals with Umbro, UPMC, and the decision of Shannon-based Ei Electronics to remain on board for a second year as shirt sponsors to the women’s team.

Club chairman Murray doesn’t view the return of a Limerick team to the men’s First Division as an achievement. The achievement will be Treaty United’s continued existence 10 years from now.

Sustainability, more so than success, has to be the priority. “To be honest, we’ll have failed unless we achieve that type of thinking,” said Murray.

“What we are setting ourselves out to be is a very transparent operation. We want to create a relationship with the leagues and the clubs in the midwest area.

We should be complementary to each other, not competitive, which has often been the case in the past. We have to work hard to gain their trust. You don’t gain it automatically.

“For me, success is about getting football played, getting young talent on display, and keeping ourselves in the League of Ireland.”

Murray expressed his gratitude to the other League of Ireland clubs, Cork City and Galway United particularly, who assisted in the medicals of the newly-signed Treaty United players.

Greatest thanks, though, was reserved for the locals who have dug deep into their pockets to support the club and the businesses who have pledged to do likewise once their doors reopen. The response to the fan membership deal launched earlier this month, said Murray, has been “incredible”.

“The response demonstrates the absolute hunger that existed to get this level of football back up and running here in Limerick and the midwest. The days ahead will only prove that.

“As a not for profit club, every penny we raise is put into football. That is what we have set out to do. What we are trying to do is put a sustainable model in place that is embedded within a community, but is also supported by that community, and that is the corporate one as well as the fanbase. That is what we are hoping will give us longevity, but we are also very realistic. We will only go where we can and where the resources allow.

We’ll manage ourselves, we’ll grow slowly. We’ll be ambitious, absolutely, but with a realism in terms of what we can achieve.

Board members spoken to for this piece, Murray included, were effusive in their praise of manager Tommy Barrett’s success in assembling a 26-man squad within the four-day period in February between Treaty United being granted a League of Ireland licence and the cut-off date for player registration.

“It was a massive undertaking,” said one board member.

Barrett, who was in charge for the final two seasons of Limerick FC’s involvement in the First Division, has managed to bring back to Markets Field players who had journeyed elsewhere in search of top-level football.

Highly-rated goalkeeper and Cappamore native Tadhg Ryan, who previously spent time at Huddersfield, has signed for his hometown club, as has Corbally native Joel Coustrain who lined out for Athlone Town last season, having previously played for Cork City and Shamrock Rovers.

Sean McSweeney — top scorer for Limerick in last year’s extra-time Munster SFC semi-final defeat to Tipperary — has switched codes for the forthcoming season and has been described by one Treaty United insider as arguably the “most technically gifted player” at the club.

Others in Barrett’s squad include Jack Lynch, son of Shrewsbury Town stalwart Tommy, Clyde O’Connell, and Willie Armshaw. The latter pair scored the winning goal for Fairview Rangers and St Michael’s respectively in the 2020 and 2019 FAI Junior Cup finals.

These successes highlight the strength of junior football in the midwest, with it pointed out to this reporter that the FAI Junior Cup, Munster Junior Cup, Oscar Traynor Cup, and Oscar Traynor Youth Cup all currently reside in Limerick. Imperative then that there’s a League of Ireland club in Limerick to cater for and continue developing said talent.

“Treaty United is, for us, a platform to bring through the young talent that’s evident in this part of the country to League of Ireland level. And hopefully they’ll go even higher when they get the chance to do that, but without that platform, you don’t have that opportunity. That’s the reality,” Murray concluded.