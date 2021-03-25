Rhys Ruddock looking to bounce back from Ireland disappointment with Leinster

The curious case of Rhys Ruddock continues to confound.

Now 30 years of age, the powerful back row made his Ireland debut 11 years ago and, while he has captained his country and, while he has played at two World Cups, he was a bit-part presence at both and he can still only boast 27 caps.

A superb servant for Leinster, and a frequent owner of the armband, he has had to sit and stew through plenty of big matches as others have been afforded the call before him. It’s an odd, maybe unique, scenario in Irish rugby.

It’s an ongoing head-scratcher that added another chapter when he was handed a first-ever start in the Six Nations, against France, and yet it proved to be the only appearance he was afforded for his country across the five games and seven weeks.

“That was my first Six Nations start and to get that was such a big moment for me and a massive opportunity that I just felt I wanted to grab with both hands,” he explained before Saturday’s PRO14 Grand Final against Munster in Dublin.

“And then just maybe the game didn't go the way I had planned out. I didn't feel like I had a bad performance, but it wasn't maybe the performance or result we were hoping for as a team, or I was individually.”

Talk about dub luck. The French performance was Ireland’s worst of the tournament but them’s the breaks and he has received feedback from Andy Farrell and his staff as to aspects of his game that they would like to see him work on.

Those discussions will remain private but Ruddock operates in the most competitive department in Leinster and Irish rugby and he name-checked Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan as colleagues who grabbed their opportunities during the Championship.

What can he do but keep on keeping on?

Ruddock took stock during the first lockdown. He wasn’t overly happy with his game and his confidence was low so he focused on becoming more dynamic and explosive in contact, both in carrying the ball and making dominant tackles.

“That's the kind of player I want to be, physical and a collision winner.”

The low confidence stemmed from a dip in form and the struggle to break back into a hyper-competitive Leinster team and he is one of six potential back row options this week even with Will Connors, Caelan Doris, Max Deegan and Dan Leavy all injured.

His own motivation is twin-tracked: Yes, there is a desire to be involved on another big day, but the culture of team-first is one he speaks of often and it’s one he clearly believes will be needed against a rival that no longer cares for second best in this relationship.

"Everyone in the group would have faced something similar over their careers, hopefully, and if they haven't I suppose it's making them understand what Munster's motivation is and how difficult it's going to be.”