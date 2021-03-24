No split loyalties for Cobh Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton ahead of Cork City clash

Stuart Ashton will put his previous allegiances to one side on Friday night when his Cobh Ramblers side takes on Cork City at Turner’s Cross on the opening night of the First Division.

Ashton enjoyed two spells as a City player — he was involved in the club’s first-ever season in 1984 — but now his focus is on securing Cobh the bragging rights from the first Cork Derby of the campaign.

“I’m at Cobh Ramblers. Whatever my past history, for the 90 minutes and the build-up to it this week it’s Cobh Ramblers through and through, that’s what I am at the minute,” insisted Ashton.

“Obviously, you don’t lose your history and I still have time for them. I have friends at Cork City but for this week and for this season, my job is Cobh and that’s what it is.

“It’s the added spice of local derby, from our point of view it’s just getting the season started.

“Whoever it was, it was going to be very exciting getting our first game played and every team wants to get points on the board.

“We start off as we mean to carry on, hopefully, with good performances and we’ll see where that takes us.”

Like his manager, Ian Turner also experienced two stints with the Rebel Army but now his attention is firmly on earning Ramblers the three points against his former employers.

“As boring as it sounds, I’d echo what Stuey said earlier, the past is the past,” admitted Turner.

“I had a great time there but my full commitment is at Cobh Ramblers now. As you get a little bit older you get a little bit more experience so you tend to try and take the hype out of and play your normal game.

“We have a job to do Friday and the more you get hyped up about former players and playing against old clubs, it can take over.

“You need to strip it all back as a player and just focus on your job so for me it’s no different to playing anyone else.

"The only thing that’s going to really kill it is the fact that the fans can’t be at the game.”