Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty both named to start for Ireland in Serbia

Seamus Coleman during a Republic of Ireland training session at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 18:31

Stephen Kenny has named both Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty as he looks set to field a back three against Serbia in the opening World Cup qualifier.

Josh Cullen starts in midfield while Aaron Connolly was passed fit after his place was in doubt in the build-up.

Connolly will be joined in attack by Callum Robinson.

Cullen is part of a youthful midfield trio with Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne.

With both Darren Randolph and Caoimhin Kelleher unavailable, Mark Travers starts in goal, with Enda Stevens, Ciaran Clark and Dara O'Shea also getting the nod.

